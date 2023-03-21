Detroit Makes History: First Legacy Black-Owned Nuggets Cannabis Co. Celebrates Grand Opening

Detroit experienced a historic moment when Nuggets Cannabis Co. became the first legacy recreational marijuana business to open as part of the city’s social equity program. The shop is run by longtime Detroiters Louis Radden and his aunt Camille Hicks.

Detroit Legacy: To qualify as a Detroit Legacy licensee requires that at least 51% of the company’s ownership has been certified as long-term Detroit residents who have lived in the city for at least 15 out of the last 30 years.

In the case of Nuggets Cannabis, the Detroit launch marks a significant step forward in ensuring ownership opportunities for local residents.

From Medical Marijuana To Recreational Dispensary

Louis Radden, who initially entered the cannabis space as a medical marijuana provider, writes BlackCannabisMagazine.com, along with Camille Hicks are among the first recreational marijuana facilities in Detroit. As an equity cannabis company, they are committed to providing decent jobs with reasonable benefits for the community and guarantee that 100% of its employees will be Detroit residents.

Long Time Coming

Though Michigan voters approved recreational marijuana in 2018, it wasn’t until 2022 that Detroit approved a functioning cannabis ordinance, after a series of starts, stops and lawsuits. Finally, in December 2022, Detroit enjoyed a significant victory when Judge Friedman ruled against a temporary restraining order that would have prevented the city from moving forward with its current recreational program. The revised ordinance set aside half of all the limited licenses for equity applicants.

After a two-month scoring process and review by the Office of Marijuana Ventures and Entrepreneurship, Detroit also awarded licenses for 13 non-equity applicants.

As of this week, Detroit has issued 34 adult-use marijuana retail licenses, "making it a trailblazer in addressing the generational loss experienced by communities of color," noted the outlet.

Deputy Mayor Todd Bettison stressed that social equity includes taking action to combat the years of racially biased cannabis criminalization faced by many Detroit residents.

Nuggets Cannabis Co. In Detroit

Nuggets Cannabis' grand opening marks a significant milestone for Detroit, creating new opportunities for local residents and setting the stage for a more equitable future in the recreational marijuana industry, wrote BlackCannabisMagazine, adding that this "historic event showcases the city’s commitment to building generational wealth and addressing the negative impact of cannabis prohibition on communities of color."

Photo: Dep Mayor Todd Bettison, Louis Radden, Camille Hicks, City Council pres James Tate, District 2 Detroit police commissioner Linda Bernard, City of Detroit photo