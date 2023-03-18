ñol


Marijuana Legalized In New Hampshire By House Vote Without Restrictions, What's In The Bill?

by Joana Scopel, Benzinga Staff Writer
March 18, 2023 10:02 AM | 1 min read
The New Hampshire House of Representatives passed a new bill to legalize marijuana without any regulations or limitations on weed in the state, reported Marijuana Moment.

The measure was bipartisan and filed for the 2023 session in December.

What’s In The Bill?

The bill, sponsored by Republican Kevin Verville, aims to remove marijuana from the state's list of prohibited substances.

Verville credited the bill's short length and simplicity for helping it pass. When bills get too "long," or complicated, legislatures "get confused" and "vote against them," he says.

"This is the shortest, easiest way to affect the change that the majority of our constituents want—and that is the legalization of cannabis,” Verville said.

In addition to removing criminal penalties for cannabis-related offenses, the bill also includes a provision for the annulment of records for people with prior cannabis convictions or pending cases.

In addition, some members believed that continuing to criminalize marijuana would only expose more citizens to potential involvement in the criminal justice system.

