Shop Legal Weed Now: New Stores Open In Two States And Canada

Cresco To Hit 60 Store Milestone, Announces New Openings

Cresco Labs CL CRLBF announced that its nationwide retail footprint will hit 60 cannabis dispensaries with the opening of its newest stores in West Palm Beach and Winter Park, Florida.

These new shops expand the company’s retail footprint in the Sunshine State to 25.

Located at 2710 Okeechobee Blvd., Sunnyside West Palm Beach sits along a primary thoroughfare near Interstate 95 and the downtown area. Sunnyside Winter Park’s address is 591 Semoran Blvd.

These new locations will offer a wide assortment of products from the company’s branded portfolio that includes Cresco, One Plant, Supply (High Supply), Good News, Remedi and Sunnyside.

“Having achieved 60 nationwide dispensaries, we’re proud of the progress we’ve made to date investing in our strategic retail footprint to normalize shopping for cannabis and broaden accessibility to high quality products in our brand portfolio,” said Charles Bachtell, Cresco Labs’ CEO and co-founder.

New Cannabis Stores In BC, Ontario & Saskatchewan

Canadian cannabis company 1CM Inc. EPIC MILFF IQ has obtained approval and commenced cannabis sales at the following locations:

British Columbia

COST CANNABIS Inc. - Revelstoke, British Columbia

COST CANNABIS Inc. - Armstrong, British Columbia

Saskatchewan

COST CANNABIS Inc. - Regina, Saskatchewan

Ontario

COST CANNABIS (Tirthankar Ltd.) - Brantford, Ontario

Verano Opens Another MÜV Shop In Florida

Verano Holdings Corp. VRNO VRNOF kicked off cannabis sales at MÜV West Palm Beach Okeechobee on Friday Feb. 24.

The new shop at 2550 Okeechobee Boulevard represents the company's 65th Florida dispensary and 124th retail outlet nationwide.

"Opening our second MÜV dispensary in West Palm Beach adds another convenient location for Florida medical cannabis patients to receive care from our dedicated team of cannabis advisors and access our premium suite of medical cannabis offerings," John Tipton, president of Verano said.

MÜV dispensaries feature online menus for browsing of their product selection, including the company's signature Verano Reserve, MÜV and Sweet Supply flower, Encore edibles, and Savvy flower and extracts.

Verano's CIO Aaron Miles is one of the speakers at April’s Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference in Miami.

Curaleaf Expands Retail Footprint In FL

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. CURLF CURA opened its first Boca Raton dispensary in Florida last week.

Located at 19631 FL-7, the new shop is the company's 58th dispensary statewide and 148th nationwide. The grand opening celebration was held on Friday, Feb. 24.

The shop is offering cannabis flower and pre-rolls, BlueKudu Chocolate, Select Squeeze, Select X-Bites, Select Live Rosin and Curaleaf's breakthrough vape hardware, Cliq by Select.

"As our first location in Boca Raton and our second location in Palm Beach County, we look forward to not only serving our existing patient base, but also building strong relationships with new patients in the local community," Matt Darin, CEO of Curaleaf said.

Ohio Gets Another MMJ Dispensary

Ohio's Tuscarawas County is getting its first medical marijuana dispensary this month, reported The Coshocton Tribune.

Ratio Cannabis began MMJ sales at 1145 West High Ave. on Monday, Feb. 27.

Prior to shifting to cannabis, the retail location operated as a drive-through beverage store.

Only those with an Ohio medical marijuana card from a doctor are eligible to make a purchase at the new state-licensed facility.

Photo: Benzinga edit of photo by Shutterstock