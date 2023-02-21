Growth & Opportunity: New Marketing Office Opens For Cannabis Businesses In Boston

Cannabis marketing agency Qonkur is opening its newest office in Boston, Massachusetts.

The expansion will allow Qonkur to offer its expert marketing, branding, packaging, media buying, and website design services to the thriving cannabis community in the city, the Boston-based company said on Monday.

"Opening our Boston office is a major milestone for Qonkur, and we're excited to be the first-to-market cannabis marketing agency in the city," Mike Berro, founder and CEO of Qonkur, said. "We see tremendous potential in the Boston market and are confident that our expert services will help businesses in the city take their marketing to the next level."

Qonkur will provide a range of services to cannabis businesses in Boston, including branding, packaging, media buying, and website design.

Related News

Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference

The most successful cannabis business event in the world, the Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference, returns to Miami for its 16th edition.

This is the place where DEALS GET DONE, where money is raised, M&A starts, and companies meet investors and key partners. Join us at the Fontainebleau Miami Beach Hotel in Florida on April 11-12. Don’t miss out.

Secure your tickets now. Prices will surge very soon.

Photo: Courtesy of Qonkur