Marketing Communications Agency Specializing In Cannabis Joins Acceleration Community of Companies

Acceleration Community of Companies (ACC), a company that developed a go-to-market business approach with a series of strategic and complementary acquisitions, announced the acquisition of Trailblaze, a boutique marketing communications agency specializing in cannabis and wellness brands.

Trailblaze, founded in 2018 by Lisa Weser, is a marketing communications agency for companies in the cannabis industry as well as other CPG lifestyle brands and start-ups, per a press release. The acquisition follows three years of strategic partnership between Trailblaze and ACC.

"Our acquisition strategy is focused on best-in-class marketing, communications, and media companies who disrupt their industries and are driven by purpose," said ACC CEO Michael Nyman. "Lisa and the Trailblaze team have built a reputation for bold ideas, sophisticated execution, and results-driven, award-winning campaigns."

Trailblaze will be a division of Advisory, ACC's consultancy practice specializing in integrated marketing for brands and businesses. It will also serve as an engine for collaboration within its community of companies including MKG, Stripe Theory, Pink Sparrow, and Pixly.

"This acquisition will greatly expand and improve our communications capabilities and add to Advisory's valuable role as a strategic partner to all of ACC's business units and clients,” said Monica Chun, president of advisory and chief client officer for ACC.

Weser, former head of U.S. Marketing Communications at AB InBev, will remain CEO of Trailblaze with a dual role as executive VP of Advisory.

"We are thrilled to join ACC, a community of cutting-edge companies serving some of the world's most elite and culturally relevant brands. (...) We look forward to collaborating with Advisory's world-class team of marketers and category experts to expand our capabilities and offer Trailblaze clients more services and opportunities than ever," Weser said

Trailblaze will be headquartered in ACC's LA office with team members working in New York City.

According to the press release, Trailblaze has represented more than 30 clients across the cannabis, psychedelic and wellness sectors, such as Ayr Wellness Inc. AYRWF, Canopy Growth Corporation CGC, Foria Wellness, GrowGeneration Corp. GRWG, MariMed, MedMen, TILT Holdings Inc. TILT TLLTF, Veriheal, 1440 Foods—executing award-winning PR campaigns including the launches of Martha Stewart CBD and Quatreau with Canopy Growth.

Photo: Courtesy Of Joel Muniz On Unsplash