MMJ Bills In Colorado, Rec. Cannabis In Hawaii, Weed Cultivation In WA, $50.7B In Rec. Cannabis Sales By 2028

A medical marijuana bill recently passed its first committee hearing in Colorado.

Senate Bill 81 seeks to increase the amount of medical cannabis concentrate a patient can purchase daily. If legislation is enacted, would also allow physicians to recommend MMJ via virtual telehealth appointments.

Senator Kevin Van Winkle is the bill's sponsor.

Mississippi: Patients Bring Your Own Cannabis To Hospitals

In Mississippi, medical marijuana legalization has created a new challenge for hospitals, which are now working on a protocol for those patients who use cannabis to treat their health issues.

According to WLOX, citing hospital officers, patients are able to bring their own cannabis with them and medical professionals will validate it.

However, they will not dispense cannabis to patients, Singing River Health System chief medical officer Dr. Randy Roth explained.

“You can’t come in and say, ‘I’m on medical cannabis twice a day, but my supply is out.’ We’re not going to keep it in our pharmacy,” Roth said.

Hawaii Marijuana Legalization Bills

Hawaii's Senate Judiciary Committee passed a bill sponsored by Democratic Senator Joy San Buenaventura to legalize cannabis.

Meanwhile, the Senate Health & Human Services and Commerce & Consumer Affairs Committee approved a separate cannabis bill (Bill 375), sponsored by Sen. Chris Lee (D).

Both measures seek to end prohibition and create a system of regulated marijuana market for adults 21 and older.

Washington State Bill To Allow Weed Cultivation At Home

Washington State House Regulated Substances and Gaming Committee approved a bill that would permit adults to grow cannabis at home, reported Marijuana Moment.

If Bill HB 1614 is enacted, would allow folks 21 and older to grow up to six plants for personal use, with a maximum of 15 per household.

Democratic Rep. Shelley Kloba is the bill’s lead sponsor.

Meanwhile, another bill was introduced to the WA state senators aiming to focus on marijuana retail theft and business assistance.

SB 5259 seeks to ensure "commerce and workplaces are safe from product theft,” and aims to create a retail theft task force and help retail businesses "with security expenses through a tax break," reported KEPR.

A New Report: $50.7B In Rec. Cannabis Sales By 2028

Recreational cannabis sales could increase up to $50.7 billion by 2028.

According to High Times, citing Brightfield Group's U.S. Cannabis Market Forecast, there will likely be more than $31.8 billion in annual sales by the end of 2023.

