Mexico Seizes Largest-Ever Haul Of Fentanyl Products In Massive Drug Bust: Report

Mexican authorities recently made a record-setting fentanyl bust

High Times reported that Mexican Army personnel seized a fentanyl pill manufacturing center. The laboratory contained the largest methamphetamine production capacity in the municipality of Culiacán, Sinaloa, according to Mexico’s Ministry of Defense.

The seizure's result, according to government officials:

Approximately 629,138 pills of probable fentanyl, weighing approximately 68,576 kilograms

Roughly128.03 kg of possible granulated fentanyl

About 100 kg of methamphetamine

750 kg of probable tartaric acid

275 kg of possible mannitol

Approximately 225 kg of probable caustic soda

And 28 organic synthesis reactors.

The laboratory was one of the largest synthetic drug production sites on record.

“What was insured was made available to the competent authorities, in order to carry out the corresponding investigations and expert actions to confirm the type and quantity of drugs, as well as chemical substances," reads the announcement.

The Mexican Army reaffirmed the federal government's decision to continue acting against organized crime, meeting the needs that society demands. Likewise, it endorses its commitment to ensure and safeguard the well-being of citizens, guaranteeing the peace and security of the population.

In related news, DEA special agent Jon DeLena recently told Congress that the drug crisis underway today is unlike anything he’s ever seen in his 27 years with the agency. He called two Mexican cartels the greatest drug threat the U.S. has ever faced.

“The Sinaloa and Jalisco cartels pose the greatest criminal drug threat the United States has ever faced,” DeLena told the House Energy and Commerce Committee.

The Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference Is Back!

The most successful cannabis business event in the world, the Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference returns to Miami for its 16th edition. This is the place where DEALS GET DONE, where money is raised, M&A start, and companies meet investors and key partners. Join us at the Fontainebleau Miami Beach Hotel in Florida on April 11-12. Don’t miss out. Secure your tickets now. Prices will surge very soon.

Image By El Planteo