Non-Profit Cannabis Clubs In Malta: What You Need To Know About New Marijuana Regulations

A new recreational cannabis measure in Malta allows users to buy their weed at non-profit cannabis clubs, per ICBC International.

It's not clear whether people in Malta, where adults 18 or older are allowed to possess up to seven grams of marijuana and can cultivate up to four plants per house, will be able to consume weed on-site at the clubs.

Aspiring non-profit cannabis club operators can apply for a license through Malta’s Authority for the Responsible Use of Cannabis (ARUC), starting on Feb. 28.

The Minister for Reform, Rebecca Buttigieg, and the Authority for Responsible Consumption of Cannabis, Leonid McKay, highlighted that it is the first legal framework of its kind in Europe, and noted that it is a "pioneering" legal measure.

Regulations for cannabis clubs include:

A maximum of 500 club members

Cannot be located within 250 meters of a school or ‘youth center’

Advertising is prohibited as well the use of the ‘cannabis’ word in the club’s name or anything that would ‘incite its use’

Also, consumers can only have a membership at one club at a time, per ICBC International

Cannabis clubs must have a legal representative, and club administrators have to be residents for at least five years. Moreover, all cannabis has to be cultivated by the club itself.

Registration fee costs €1,000. Also, the license fee starts at €8,750, which is valid for one year, with three-year renewals.

Image By El Planteo