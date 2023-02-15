Sophie Saint Thomas' Upcoming 'Weed Witch' Book Is The Ultimate Guide To Cannabis And Magic

Sophie Saint Thomas, a practicing witch and cannabis writer, is set to release a new book, "Weed Witch," in April 2023 via Running Press. The first-of-its-kind guide offers a comprehensive exploration of the relationship between cannabis and witchcraft, and how it can be used to awaken one's inner magic, enhance their practice, care for their body and soul, and reach their highest self.

"Weed Witch" offers a complete rundown of cannabis and the foundations of witchcraft, making it accessible to beginners and experts alike. In the book, Saint Thomas teaches readers how to safely blend cannabis with astrology, tarot, crystals, moon magic, and other practices to amplify and augment the effects of each.

The book also includes an exhaustive compendium of stoned spells, covering everything from love and sex to money and work, as well as protection and healing. Readers can also expect a section on having fun with weed, providing a balanced and holistic approach to cannabis use.

Sophie Saint Thomas is an accomplished author, having written books such as "Finding Your Higher Self," "Sex Witch," and "Glamour Witch." She has also been published in several notable magazines, including GQ, Playboy, VICE, Cosmopolitan, Forbes, Allure, Glamour, Marie Claire, and more.

"Weed Witch" promises to be a fascinating read for anyone interested in witchcraft, cannabis, or both. The book offers a unique perspective on how these two practices can work together to help individuals unlock their full potential and live their best lives.