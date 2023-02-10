The Palm-Sized Weed Vaporizer That Packs A Punch: The G Pen Micro+ Is Here

Grenco Science, a leader in advanced cannabis vaporization technology, has just relaunched the G Pen Micro+, a compact and discreet smart-chip enabled vaporizer designed for concentrate connoisseurs on-the-go.
According to the CEO of G Pen, Chris Folkerts, "Our aim is always to enhance the cannabis experience. The Micro+ merges the legacy of G Pen with cutting-edge technology in the concentrate vaporizer category, delivering an unrivaled experience."
The Micro+ boasts smart-chip technology, enabling it to heat any material to your desired temperature with three temperature control settings. It is compatible with any 510 thread cartridges, as well as G Pen’s Micro+ tank, and uses cartridge recognition technology to regulate power output, avoiding over-heating or burning of precious concentrates.
In addition to its advanced technology, the Micro+ is also designed for superior performance and flavor. It features a quartz-lined tank with a full ceramic heating plate, a removable silicone sleeve on the mouthpiece for easy cleaning and maintenance, and an integrated and balanced airflow system that generates voluminous vapor clouds.
Other features of the Micro+ include:
- 510 cartridge recognition technology
- 850 mAh rechargeable lithium-ion battery with haptic feedback
- Manual or session heat mode
- USB-C charging with pass-through technology
- Dual-Channel Airflow
- Ceramic plate heater with quartz liner
- Three temperature settings
- Smart-chip technology
- Compatible with Micro+ Tank or any 510-compatible cartridge
- Measuring at 4.45” x .67” diameter
- Comes with a premium hemp travel case and a branded G Pen keychain tool
Retailing for $79.95, the Micro+ Vaporizer can be purchased in stores nationwide and online at gpen.com, as well as in collaboration with world-renowned brands such as Cookies, Dr. Greenthumb's and Lemonnade.
© 2023 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
BENZINGA CANNABIS CONFERENCE
Meet the biggest cannabis industry players and make deals that will push the industry forward.
Featuring live company presentations, insider panels, and unmatched access to networking, the Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference is where cannabis executives and entrepreneurs meet.
Join us April 11-12, 2023 at Fontainebleau Miami Beach in sunny Florida.