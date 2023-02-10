The Palm-Sized Weed Vaporizer That Packs A Punch: The G Pen Micro+ Is Here

Grenco Science, a leader in advanced cannabis vaporization technology, has just relaunched the G Pen Micro+, a compact and discreet smart-chip enabled vaporizer designed for concentrate connoisseurs on-the-go.

According to the CEO of G Pen, Chris Folkerts, "Our aim is always to enhance the cannabis experience. The Micro+ merges the legacy of G Pen with cutting-edge technology in the concentrate vaporizer category, delivering an unrivaled experience."

The Micro+ boasts smart-chip technology, enabling it to heat any material to your desired temperature with three temperature control settings. It is compatible with any 510 thread cartridges, as well as G Pen’s Micro+ tank, and uses cartridge recognition technology to regulate power output, avoiding over-heating or burning of precious concentrates.

In addition to its advanced technology, the Micro+ is also designed for superior performance and flavor. It features a quartz-lined tank with a full ceramic heating plate, a removable silicone sleeve on the mouthpiece for easy cleaning and maintenance, and an integrated and balanced airflow system that generates voluminous vapor clouds.

Other features of the Micro+ include:

510 cartridge recognition technology

850 mAh rechargeable lithium-ion battery with haptic feedback

Manual or session heat mode

USB-C charging with pass-through technology

Dual-Channel Airflow

Ceramic plate heater with quartz liner

Three temperature settings

Smart-chip technology

Compatible with Micro+ Tank or any 510-compatible cartridge

Measuring at 4.45” x .67” diameter

Comes with a premium hemp travel case and a branded G Pen keychain tool

Retailing for $79.95, the Micro+ Vaporizer can be purchased in stores nationwide and online at gpen.com, as well as in collaboration with world-renowned brands such as Cookies, Dr. Greenthumb's and Lemonnade.