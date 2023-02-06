Breaking The Chains Of Cannabis Criminalization: Tulsi Gabbard's Fight For Legalization From Griner To Grandma

Tulsi Gabbard, former U.S. Representative from Hawaii and former Democratic presidential candidate, has been a vocal advocate for the legalization of cannabis.

In a series of tweets, Gabbard has highlighted the hypocrisy and absurdity of federal laws related to marijuana, calling for an end to the criminalization of its use.

Grandma's Case

The arrest of a grandmother at the Dallas Fort Worth airport for possessing CBD oil, a product used for medicinal purposes, is a prime example of the harsh consequences faced by those who use or possess marijuana. This incident sparked a heated debate about the legalization of cannabis and the need for comprehensive reform of the current system.

The Griner Case

Gabbard has taken a strong stance on the issue of legalization over time.

Last year, she called out the Biden administration for its efforts to pressure Russia to release Brittney Griner, the WNBA superstar who was detained in Russia for 10 months for possession of cannabis, while ignoring the countless Americans who are serving time in prison for similar offenses.

This double standard, Gabbard argued, highlighted the hypocrisy at the heart of the government's approach to marijuana.

Why Support Legalization?

For years, advocates of legalization have pointed to the numerous benefits of cannabis, including its medicinal properties and its potential to generate revenue for the government through taxation. However, despite these compelling arguments, the plant remains illegal at the federal level, leaving millions of people at risk of arrest and imprisonment.

Gabbard has said that it is time for the country to move beyond this outdated and harmful approach to cannabis. By legalizing the plant and regulating its use, the government can ensure that people have access to safe and controlled products, while also generating much-needed revenue and freeing up resources that are being used to enforce prohibition.

Tulsi Gabbard's support for cannabis legalization is a call to action for all those who believe in ending the criminalization of a substance that has the potential to provide numerous benefits to society. With her leadership, the fight for legalization is sure to gain momentum and bring us one step closer to a future where the use of marijuana is no longer a crime.

Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference is Back!

The most successful cannabis business event in the world, the Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference, returns to Miami for its 16th edition. Meet policymakers like Gabbard and ask them questions face to face.

This is the place where DEALS GET DONE, where money is raised, M&A starts, and companies meet investors and key partners. Join us at the Fontainebleau Miami Beach Hotel in Florida on April 11-12. Don’t miss out.

Secure your tickets now. Prices will surge very soon.

Photo: Gage Skidmore from Peoria, AZ, United States of America via WikiMedia