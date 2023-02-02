Keep Marijuana Grow Sites Away Schools, Says CT Community After Odor Control Plan Proposal

Cannabis facilities in New Britain, Connecticut are too close to five schools, some of which are less than a mile away,” reported local news station WFSB. And the smells can be strong.

Residents shared their concerns about how close these locations are to local schools in a meeting at the Planning and Zoning Board of Appeals.

“How should we explain to our children who want to play outside what that smell is? How should the teachers at [the schools] explain to their students that the city is more concerned with revenue than their own health and wellbeing,” said New Britain resident Shelley Vincenzo.

An Odor Control Plan To Take Care of Children's Health And Boost The Economy

Despite objections, “the proposal still passed with the amendment that the developers must install and maintain an odor control mitigation system approved by the department of public health,” reported the High Times.

Approved by the Department Of Public Health, this plan would allow the city's cannabis facilities to help the local economy, employing more than 100 people. “The average cannabis employee in Connecticut earns about $50,000 a year. That’s $25 an hour,” said Michael Ceccorulli of CCC Construction.

Background

In December, the Connecticut Department of Consumer Protection announced that adult-use cannabis sales officially begin on Jan. 10, 2023.

Under state law, a minimum of 250,000 sq. ft. of cultivation and production space in total can be approved for recreational-use production before retail sales can begin at licensed retailers.

Related to expungements, Connecticut governor Ned Lamont recently announced that around 44,000 state residents with cannabis possession convictions will have their records partially or fully erased in January 2023.

Image Credits: Underworld by Shutterstock and jimarojfm by Pixabay Edited By Benzinga