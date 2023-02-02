Cross-Country Cannabis Caper: How Smugglers Made Millions Selling California Weed To New Yorkers

Large quantities of marijuana have been shipped from California to New York as part of an operation authorities say has been going on for six years.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office in the Northern District of New York said in a press release on Tuesday, reported the Green Market Report, that 24 defendants have been charged with multiple crimes, including “distribution, money laundering, possession of firearms, and related offenses.

According to a 99-page document the defendants were using the Fast Pack & Ship in Fresno between 2016 and 2022 to send “thousands of kilograms of marijuana” via UPS UPS and FedEx FDX to more than 11 recipients already listed in the document and all based in the Albany metropolitan area.

The unsealed indictment also alleges the defendants were selling edibles containing THC “through a slot in the door” at so-called “knock spots” in Albany, NY's capital.

“Search warrants executed throughout the investigation repeatedly resulted in the seizure of firearms and ammunition at “knock spots” and residences belonging to those who ran the knock spots, the press release continues.

The group allegedly laundered proceeds from the sales of weed and edibles through money transfers and the transportation and delivery of cash and real estate transactions, to name a few, according to a joint investigation by the U.S. Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF), DEA, Troy Police Dept and Department of Homeland Security.

Photo: Courtesy of Kindel Media by Pexels