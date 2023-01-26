A New Cannabis Legalization Debate In New Hampshire: Does Gov. Sununu Agree With Bipartisan Measure?

In December, New Hampshire House Majority Leader Jason Osborne (R) and House Leader Matt Wilhelm (D) filed a bill to legalize recreational cannabis for the 2023 session in December.

But there are still "significant hurdles" to legalization, reported Sea Coast Online.

One of those hurdles is Republican Governor Christopher Sununu who cited the "intentional and accidental mixing of fentanyl" in marijuana as a concern.

Sununu "has done more on the issues surrounding marijuana reform than any other governor in New Hampshire history,” Sununu spokesperson Ben Vihstadt reportedly said.

Earlier this month, Sununu launched a public awareness campaign, proclaiming: "There is no safe experience when consuming any drugs that have not been prescribed by a medical provider."

Osborne and Wilhelm's bipartisan measure would allow those over 21 to possess or give away up to four ounces of marijuana and also clear records of past marijuana possession offenses. In addition, marijuana sales would be taxed at 8.5%.

The bill would also set up a new market with state-approved retailers to sell cannabis.

Cultivation of up to six plants, including three of which may be mature, and possession of marijuana produced at home would also be allowed under the new legislation.

However, Sununu and Osborne's colleagues from the other chamber are not thrilled with the idea of legal marijuana use. New Hampshire's Senate members have struck down the two previously House-passed bills that would have legalized marijuana in April.

