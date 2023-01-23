The Most Exclusive And Important Awards In The Cannabis Industry: Apply Now For The Benzinga Cannabis Awards - Before It's Too Late

The Benzinga Cannabis Awards are coming back to the Fall Cannabis Capital Conference to celebrate the NEW, CREATIVE, INNOVATIVE, and OUTSTANDING companies of the cannabis industry.

Earn global recognition for your achievements.

Shine a spotlight on the people around you that deserve their moment.

Celebrate with the newest, hottest and most successful in the cannabis industry.

Nominate or apply NOW and help us celebrate the people, solutions, and companies leading the way in cannabis!

Deadline to apply for FREE: March 1, 2023

DON'T FORGET! Get your tickets and book your room for the Spring now!

(You will want to be on-site at the Fontainebleau Miami Beach to take advantage of the true Spring Cannabis Conference experience but rooms are going FAST!)

WHAT DOES IT LOOK LIKE TO BE A WINNER?