Here Are The Latest Psychedelics Partnerships From Production & Supply Chain To Community Action

Let’s do a quick tour of some of the latest announcements made by psychedelics companies over the past week. We promise you’ll be informed in less time than it takes to brew your coffee.

New, Standardized Magic Mushroom Microdosing Capsules By Red Light Holland And Partner CCrest Labs

Ontario-based psychedelic mushrooms grower Red Light Holland Corp. TRUFF has received approval from Health Canada to import 3000 grams (or 3 kg) of its natural psilocybin truffles from the Netherlands straight to its partner, Montreal-based cGMP-licensed CCrest Laboratories in Montreal, for the production of a standardized powder for microdosing capsules.

The capsules will contain a total 0.5 mg of psychoactive material, a combination of psilocybin and psilocin, and will be packaged in bottles containing 20 capsules.

Red Light's psilocybe Truffles will be produced and tested in accordance with quality control requirements including testing dosage, certificate of analysis and stability, as well as child-proof safety bottles.

Core One Labs' Acquires GMP Drug Inc.: Positioning Itself as a Full Cycle Psychedelics Supply Chain Solution for Clinicians, Researchers and Other Drug Developers

Life sciences psychedelics biotech Core One Labs CLABF has acquired the private company and operator of an Ontario facility, GMP Drug Inc., for a total $2 million (CA$2.8 million).

With the new business, Core One expects to advance operations of its subsidiaries -see Awakened Biosciences and Vocan Biotechnologies- through access to the facility and its equipment to expand the scope of production and research with the license to produce GMP Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient (API) grade compounds (including those based on psychedelics scheduled under the Canadian Controlled Drugs and Substances Act.)

More specifically, the facility holds a CDS dealer's license, meets all GMP requirements under Canada's Food and Drug Regulations, and also possesses a U.S. FDA facility registration. All of these will now authorize Core One to act as producer, manufacturer, distributor and exporter of psychedelic compounds to licensed parties within Canada and potentially expand these services farther until the operating rights agreement ends by November 30, 2023.

Optimi Health Expands Functional Mushroom Sales Network With Purity Life Health Products, Amazon, and Holt Renfrew

Mushroom producer, Optimi Health Corp. OPTHF is expanding the sales network for its Optimi Life functional natural products in Canada through an experienced distributor as well as additional online and brick-and-mortar retail locations across the country.

The company has selected M2 Brand Management as its exclusive retail broker in the country and signed distribution deals with Purify Life Health Products, Amazon's AMZN upcoming online store as well as Holt Renfrew's six retail locations across Canada and one online store by February 2023.

Ketamine Services Provider Mindbloom And This is Jane Project Offer Affordable At-Home Therapy To Trauma Survivors

New partners ketamine therapy provider Mindbloom and the not-for-profit community of women and non-binary people This is Jane Project. They will offer at-home psychedelic treatment as well as education to the organization’s members for a discounted price.

The idea of the partnership arose after Jane Project’s leaders personally experienced Mindbloom’s program and wanted to increase access for members of their community after that.

Mindbloom’s founder and CEO Dylan Beynon’s personal story led him to become aware of the new treatments. "Trauma led my mother and sister down the path of severe mental illness, and when the treatments that were available to them failed, we ended up losing both of them."

