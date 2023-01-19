NY Gov. Hochul Announces Opening Of First Cannabis Shop Owned By Person Impacted By War On Drugs

Governor Kathy Hochul announced on Thursday the opening of the first conditional adult-use cannabis dispensary in New York State owned by an entrepreneur who was previously criminalized by cannabis prohibition. The shop will launch on Jan. 24 in Manhattan’s Greenwich Village.

Supported by the New York Cannabis Social Equity Investment Fund, the shop opening is viewed as furthering New York's goals of equity in cannabis licensing, which prioritizes individuals, or a close relative, with a prior cannabis conviction.

"This dispensary is the latest example of our efforts to build the most equitable and inclusive cannabis industry in the nation," said Gov. Hochul, who in January pledged $200 million to support social equity applicants. "As we continue to work toward righting wrongs of the past, I look forward to new dispensaries - owned by those most impacted by the over-policing of cannabis prohibition - opening soon."

The dispensary, called Smacked LLC, will be owned and operated by Roland Conner with a soft opening as a "Pop-up" through February 20. As with some other initial dispensaries to be supported by the Fund, this will provide licensees the opportunity to open on a short-term basis to fast-track sales and start generating capital for their businesses, after which they will close for final construction and then re-open on a long-term basis.

"I am so excited to become a part of history as the first individual to open a legal cannabis dispensary in New York City. Given my experience with cannabis, I never could have imagined that I would be opening a store like this,” said Conner, who will be opening the shop with his wife and son.

"But this is not just about me and my family," Conner continued per NY's gov website. "This is about everyone who was harmed by the draconian drug laws of the past. New York's commitment to righting those wrongs through the law is inspiring. I am proof of that commitment because I'm standing here today."

It Takes A Village

Conner, who manages a transitional housing facility that provides shelter for two dozen men in The Bronx, received support from the Bronx Cannabis Hub, which was founded by the Bronx Defenders and Bronx Community Foundation. The Cannabis Hub was designed to give Bronx residents harmed by decades of cannabis prohibition the means to participate in New York's cannabis industry by helping them get licenses and deal with other issues.

New York's Cannabis Social Equity Program: Fifty percent of all licenses in New York are meant to be awarded to equity applicants, including individuals from impacted communities, as well as minority- and women-owned businesses (MWBEs), distressed farmers, justice-involved individuals and service-disabled veterans.