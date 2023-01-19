Ceruvia Lifesciences Begins Dosing Volunteers In Research On Non Hallucinogenic LSD Compound

Clinical-stage psychedelics biopharma company Ceruvia Lifesciences has dosed the first participant in its Phase 1 trial on NYPRG-101, aka BOL-148, an LSD non-hallucinogenic analog with a clinical and experimental administration history that dates back to the 1950s.

"Having invested considerable time and resources in producing our own cGMP 2-bromo-d-LSD and in completing our IND-enabling preclinical toxicology work, we are excited to have commenced this clinical trial with the dosing of the first participant," said the company’s founder and CEO, Carey Turnbull.

The company is aiming to use the proprietary psychedelic compound to treat several patient populations, including those suffering from migraine and cluster headaches, in order to provide “meaningful relief” from the disability and psychosocial burdens that these conditions bring about to peoples’ lives.

Ceruvia's Phase 1 clinical trial is a randomized, single-ascending dose study testing for safety, tolerability, pharmacokinetics (PK) and pharmacodynamics (PD) of NYPRG-101 in up to 40 healthy adult participants.

More On Ceruvia Lifesciences

Founded in 2017 by Carey Turnbull, the company is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical business aimed at developing and commercializing what it calls “neurotransformational medicines.”

Interestingly, this psychedelics biotech not only focuses on delivering relief to patients suffering from the somewhat more typical Substance Use Disorder (SUD), but also extends its goals to creating novel medicine for conditions such as hard-to-treat headache disorders and Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD).

Ceruvia has a partner’s history that includes leading researchers at the medical schools of Yale University, NYU and Harvard.

