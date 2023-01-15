Berner's Cookies Cannabis Brand Goes To Thailand, He And Buddhist Monks Will Attend Launch

After months of delay, Berner's Cookies is set to open up shop in Thailand later this month. According to Berner himself he'll be there to greet fans at the Jan. 21 launch of Cookies at Bangkok’s Soi Ruamrudee shop.

“Cookies Thailand looking special, we will be there for the opening on 1/21 !” Berner wrote on Instagram. “To see our 1st store in Asia speaks volumes of what 2023 will look like for us. Shout out to the whole team at Cookies. And shout out to the team on the ground in Thailand. This is beautiful.”

The San Francisco-based weed giant even invited a Buddhist monk to bless the new storefront, where visitors will be able to buy cannabis as well as clothing and fashion accessories such as smell-proof backpacks, sweaters and baseball caps.

Cannabis was decriminalized in Thailand in June 2022, making it the first country in Southeast Asia to do so and the third in the world after Uruguay and Canada.

Since then, the government has been issuing ad hoc regulations as a way to set up a regulatory framework for the cannabis sector.

If You're A Tourist In Thailand, Or Hope To Be, Keep These Tips In Mind

The ministry of public health recently published a new guide, and “as long as tourists follow a set of a few simple rules. there’s nothing to fear," said Mandel Menachem content provider at the cannabis information hub High Thailand, reported The Guardian.

The well-organized and authoritative site also provides a weed map to locate the country's nearly 2,600 registered shops and dispensaries.

A brief overview of the dos and don'ts for tourists: You need to be over 20 and not pregnant or breastfeeding to purchase and consume weed. But don't consume in public or you'll face a 25,000 baht ($750) fine and a three-month prison sentence.

Thailand's weed shops sell almost everything we're accustomed to in the U.S. including edibles with low THC levels (below 0.2%) and CBD oil.

Naturally, tourists cannot enter or leave Thailand with any part of the plant, seeds or extracts with a THC level higher than 0.2%.

“People who live here and use [cannabis] appropriately and responsibly would hope that our guests and visitors will respect Thailand and the people around them and do things responsibly,” said Menachem.

Photo: Berner's Instagram