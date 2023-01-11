In Canada And In Jamaica You Can Produce Psychedelics — With Contrasting Legal Differences

Red Light Holland Moves Full Speed Towards Canadian Controlled Drugs and Substances Dealer's License

Ontario-based magic mushrooms producer Red Light Holland Corp. TRUFF hired compliance consultants Cannabis License Experts Inc (CLE) to assist with an application for a Controlled Drugs and Substances (CDS) dealer's license.

The goal is to expand psilocybin, production, research and development at the company's mushroom production facility, Red Light Holland CEO Todd Shapiro says.

The company believes that now is the time to start looking to pave this path forward.

“As Health Canada carefully rolls out their Special Access Program (SAP), we will aim to advance our CA$2.5 million Certified Organic and SQF Certified facility, AEM New Brunswick Farm, which is producing close to 5,000 pounds of shiitake mushrooms per week, to potentially also becoming a cGMP-grade cultivation facility for naturally occurring psilocybin mushrooms,” Shapiro detailed.

The company aims to have its own cGMP-grade CDS-licensed mushroom cultivation facility, “with further hopes of becoming a supplier of standardized and safe naturally occurring psilocybin.”

In order to obtain the CDS license, CLE will prepare a description for each of the 11 security levels and requirements following the Directive on Physical Security Requirements for Controlled Substances and Drugs Containing Cannabis, including creating a security template, floor plan and security proposal, ensuring the proper individuals are in place (senior, qualified and alternate qualified person in charge) and assessing the substances being used for the proposed activities.

Additionally, the consultant company will provide ongoing assistance by responding to inquiries from Health Canada’s office of controlled substances and aiding with all other relevant matters towards obtaining the dealer’s license.

Kaya Enters Jamaica’s Psilocybin Market

Caribbean-based medicinal herb and wellness company Kaya Group NUGL announced that its subsidiary Kaya Extracts plans to enter the legal psilocybin market in Jamaica through magic mushrooms development, marketing and distribution.

The move will involve Kaya's rollout of psilocybin mushrooms and capsules at its Jamaican facilities located in Falmouth, Ocho Rios and Kingston and potentially further across the country, as demand grows.

The company’s first milestone is to develop and launch a wide range of psilocybin concentrations, from micro to hallucinogenic doses.

Jamaica’s current regulations do not prohibit the use of psilocybin, and the government is now encouraging investors to build up a psychedelics industry there, considering the big numbers the psychedelic mushrooms market could be worth globally in the next few years.

With the goal of getting more local involvement, Jamaica Promotions Corporation (Jampro) has identified opportunities in cultivation, R&D, and development of international standard-compliant processing facilities as well as places where treatment is offered.

Jamaica has "a long tradition of using natural substances for medicinal and spiritual purposes," Kaya founder Bali Vaswani noted, calling it "the perfect market" for psilocybin offerings.

"Our team is dedicated to conducting rigorous research and adhering to the highest safety and quality standards," Vaswani added. "We look forward to working with the Jamaican community to bring the transformative power of psilocybin to those who can benefit from it."

Apart from psilocybin mushroom production, Kaya owns a legal Jamaican medical marijuana dispensary called herb house Drax Hall, which offers tours of Kaya Farm with its over 75 different species cultivated and processed.

Photo: Benzinga edit with photo by Pexels.