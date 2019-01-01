QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/181.7K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.05 - 0.45
Mkt Cap
34.1M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
-0.01
Shares
363.6M
Outstanding
Benzinga - Sep 7, 2021, 10:31AM
Benzinga - Aug 30, 2021, 11:51AM
Benzinga - Jul 19, 2021, 7:24AM
Benzinga - Jun 10, 2021, 5:00PM
Benzinga - Apr 27, 2021, 3:06PM
Benzinga - Apr 19, 2021, 5:50PM
Red Light Holland Corp plans to produce, market, and distribute a premium health and wellness brand of psilocybin truffles within the Netherlands. Its products include Microdosing Kit and Merch. Its revenue is comprised of sales of wholesale truffles, cannabis seeds, and other cannabis products and sales of microdose packs.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Red Light Holland Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Red Light Holland (TRUFF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Red Light Holland (OTCPK: TRUFF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Red Light Holland's (TRUFF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Red Light Holland.

Q

What is the target price for Red Light Holland (TRUFF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Red Light Holland

Q

Current Stock Price for Red Light Holland (TRUFF)?

A

The stock price for Red Light Holland (OTCPK: TRUFF) is $0.0938 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:48:38 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Red Light Holland (TRUFF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Red Light Holland.

Q

When is Red Light Holland (OTCPK:TRUFF) reporting earnings?

A

Red Light Holland does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Red Light Holland (TRUFF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Red Light Holland.

Q

What sector and industry does Red Light Holland (TRUFF) operate in?

A

Red Light Holland is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.