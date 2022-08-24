Jamaica, Ecotourism & Psilocybin Microdosing: Silo Wellness Offers Psychedelic Holidays

Toronto-based psychedelics company Silo Wellness Inc. SILFF has launched its first ecotourism microdosing psilocybin resort and retreat center at Go Natural Jamaica in Long Bay, Portland, Jamaica.

The company has a presence in both Jamaica and Oregon, yet this is the first establishment open for the public. Founder Mike Arnold said: "We have been bombarded by cost-conscious client inquiries wanting to explore nature with the help of psilocybin.”

He described a potential client's profile: "They are what we consider 'psychedelic curious.' These are not looking to experiment with psychedelics for recreational purposes at a club or party. They are very intentional and mindful individuals looking to better understand themselves and their place in the universe.

“They aren't looking for mental health therapy or a deep-dive ego death. They are wanting to learn about psilocybin while learning about themselves. This is an unmet need in the psychedelic space, and Silo Wellness is well positioned to assist,” Arnold said.

That is, Silo studied client inquiries and consumer comments on retreats and found that many just want to try mushrooms through microdosing. "Our Silonauts often want to be at a rustic seaside resort looking at shooting stars on a gram of mushrooms," said Arnold. "Or they want to go for a snorkel on a 0.1 gram microdose. They crave an increased connection to nature."

So Why Luxury Retreats?

According to Arnold, the Go Natural Jamaica microdosing resort’s vision is to offer a lower price point with a seafront “luxury view” but with more rustic accommodations.

"We can significantly lower the cost by making air conditioning optional, for example, or provide a dorm room with bunk beds right alongside a luxury villa on the same site,” he explained.

That is because the resort is intimately related to the founder’s standpoint as to psychedelic experiences. “I myself prefer to suffer in nature while primitive camping, rafting, or waterfall exploring with or without psychedelics. I want to hear a tropical storm. I want to hear the whistling Jamaican tree frogs. I want to sleep under the stars while microdosing," Arnold said. "And I want Silo's clients to enjoy this God-given luxury that experienced psychedelic users can do on their own, but in the safety and comfort of secure accommodations under the cover our of risk mitigation protocols."

So, beyond the resort’s offering, participants will have optional microdosing nature excursions like a waterfall swim, harvesting supper at a permaculture jungle farm, a bamboo raft river float, or Caribbean boat tour and island picnic.

As regards to dosage, Arnold assures that they aren’t “necessarily imperceptible,” although “clients are welcome to experience psychedelics for the first time in this way.”

That’s because Silo's self-titrating psilocybin protocols “allow people to work their way up dosing in a controlled way to experience the sub-psychedelic effects.”

"We want people to be able to commune with nature at sub-psychedelic but perceptible doses. We know that most of our clients are uncomfortable taking a 0.3 gram 'social dose' or a 0.7 to one gram 'hiker's dose' or 'museum dose' for the first time. Instead, we will provide the framework for them to slowly walk themselves up over time to these more advanced dosages. This prevents the 'cannabis edibles dilemma' of stacking doses with greater than expected effects," the Silo founder concluded.

