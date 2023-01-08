Utah Group Launches Campaign To Legalize Magic Mushrooms For Therapeutic & Academic Purposes

The new non-profit, Utah Mushroom Therapy, recently launched a campaign to support the legalization of magic mushrooms, also known as psilocybin. The move follows last February's creation of a government task force to study the potential therapeutic uses of psychedelics.

The organization's online petition, which seeks to legalize psilocybin for clinical and academic purposes, provides a path for the public to get involved in the proposal, expected to be formally presented to the Senate on Feb.15.

The measure would also provide protection for religious practices. “The use of mushrooms has been documented in 15 indigenous groups in America and various religious communities in Utah. This petition supports those groups who wish to use psilocybin safely, sincerely, and as a necessary part of their religion. The use of psilocybin does not contradict other Utah cultures and is protected by the first amendment as well as the Religious Freedom Restoration Act.”

The non-profit, which does not endorse illegal drug use but rather the safe and legal use of psilocybin, points out that psilocybin therapy is a natural way of building new neural pathways to support mental wellness by increasing positive outlooks and relieving emotional distress.

“Robust medical studies have demonstrated this organic compound to effectively treat mental health disorders such as PTSD, trauma, depression, anxiety, chronic pain, and addiction,” explains the petition.

Utah Mushroom Therapy notes that magic mushrooms are among the least toxic natural medicines. Recorded cases of death attributed to psilocybin mushrooms are extremely rare as a lethal overdose is most likely preceded by vomiting and therefore would likely impede the absorption of toxic levels of the fungi.

Photo: Benzinga edit with photo by geralt on Pixabay.