Utah Governor Creates Task Force To Study Use Of Psychedelics In Mental Health Therapy

Gov. Spencer Cox (R), Utah, signed a bill to create a task force to study the possible therapeutic uses of psychedelic drugs, as well as possible legislation for their use, Marijuana Moment reported.

The measure, first introduced by Rep. Brady Brammer (R) in January, cleared both chambers of the legislature with nearly unanimous support, passing the House in a vote of 68-1 and clearing the Senate with a 23-1 tally.

The approval to the measure was given by Cox on the deadline day for action, and as of press time has not yet officially announced the move.

“I am pleased to see the support from my colleagues and governor for this bill,” Brammer said. “It isn’t easy to set aside the stigma of psychedelics and explore their utility. I look forward to seeing the recommendations of the task force.”

Although there’s nothing in the text of the bill that explicitly references psychedelics, it is strongly implied. Throughout the legislative process, Brammer described the measure as a tool to explore the use of substances such as psilocybin.

Along with the bill, a Mental Illness Psychotherapy Drug Task Force will be created, required to “study and make recommendations on drugs that may assist in treating mental illness.” The panel will consider psychotherapy drugs defined as controlled substances that are “not currently available for legal use” and “may be able to treat, manage, or alleviate symptoms from mental illness.”

The bill also outlines who will be appointed to the task force: a psychiatrist, a psychologist, a Utah Medical Association representative, a researcher, a patient with experience with psychotherapy drugs, and more.