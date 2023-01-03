Psychedelic Stock Gainers And Losers From January 3, 2023

GAINERS:
- Numinus Wellness NUMIF shares closed up 14.53% at $0.15
- Mind Medicine MNMD shares closed up 13.18% at $2.49
- Cybin CYBN shares closed up 2.09% at $0.30
- Seelos Therapeutics SEEL shares closed up 1.62% at $0.69
LOSERS:
- Compass Pathways CMPS shares closed down 3.86% at $7.72
- GH Research GHRS shares closed down 0.51% at $9.67
- ATAI Life Sciences ATAI shares closed down 0.38% at $2.65
