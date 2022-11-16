ñol

çais
SPY
%
QQQ
%
BTC/USD
%
DIA
%
GLD
%
TLT
%

Oklahoma & Minnesota Marijuana Legalization, Repercussions After Congressional Hearing, Cannabis In Thailand

by Joana Scopel, Benzinga Staff Writer
November 16, 2022 5:03 PM | 6 min read
Oklahoma & Minnesota Marijuana Legalization, Repercussions After Congressional Hearing, Cannabis In Thailand

Oklahoma Baptists Against Recreational Legalization As Advocates Ask For Justice

A few weeks after Kevin Stitt declared a special election allowing Oklahomans to vote on the state's Question 820, which will legalize recreational marijuana if it passes, Southern Baptists in Oklahoma spoke out against the legalization of recreational marijuana, expressing alarm at the "rapid advance and acceptance" of cannabis throughout the state.

A statewide vote on the issue is scheduled for March 7, 2023, to which Oklahoma Baptists, known as the Oklahoma Baptist General Convention, appear to be against the measure. "We believe that states should protect their people from the proliferation of recreational marijuana," Baptist delegates said.

"We pray that Oklahoma will maintain legal barriers between these substances and the communities they devastate and that the church will work with Christ-centered ministries to reach people who are impacted by addiction," Baptist delegates said in a resolution approved at their annual meeting. 

Legalization Means Social Justice: Additionally, advocates for legalizing adult-use cannabis said they were not surprised to learn of Southern Baptists' denouncement, reported the Oklahoman.

Michelle Tilley, campaign director for the Yes on 820 Campaign, said she grew up in the Southern Baptist tradition. However, "our system, the way it is set up, is putting a lot of people in jail for simple possession of marijuana. I think most Oklahomans agree that putting people in jail for simple marijuana use is an idea that is outdated," Tilley added. "We need this industry regulated and we need to give people the resources to do it."

Oklahomans for Responsible Cannabis Action is helping educate Oklahomans on what they will be voting on when they go into the voting booth in March. "Marijuana is here. It has been here, and it's going to continue to be here," said Jed Green, a member group.

Minnesota Governor Believes Marijuana Legalization Could Happen Soon

Meanwhile, Minnesotan voters gave Democrats a majority in both chambers, also re-electing reform-minded Governor Tim Walz.

Now, the governor said the state could pass marijuana legalization reforms "as soon as the next session after the election saw Democrats take control over both chambers of the legislature and Walz was reelected," reported CBS Minnesota.

“It just makes sense. Prohibition didn’t work. We get better regulation. I just mentioned that I think it would be important to recognize [Jesse Ventura], and asked him if he would be there when we get this done,” said Walz. 

House Speaker Melissa Hortman (D) said the caucus supports adult-use cannabis and that she believes lawmakers will pass that bill.

Meanwhile, a 2020 report from the ACLU of Minnesota showed the state ranks eighth in the nation for the largest racial disparities in marijuana possession arrests. The analysis found that Black people in the state are 5.4 times more likely to be arrested than white Minnesotans, despite comparable usage rates.

A Letter Asking For Health and Drug Policy Reform

A coalition of public health and drug policy reform advocates and officials sent a letter to the leadership of a House Oversight subcommittee criticizing the invitation to a cannabis stakeholder organization that receives significant funding from the major tobacco and alcohol companies to testify at a cannabis legalization reform hearing.

The coalition believes that this would encourage legislators in Congress to rethink the idea of modeling legal cannabis regulations on those that already exist, the alcohol and tobacco industries. Also, signatories appreciate the “thoughtful leadership in creating a serious and bipartisan attempt to examine our nation’s federal cannabis laws” but have “deep concern about the influence of the tobacco and alcohol industries on this process, including your own hearing on cannabis decriminalization,” reads the letter, led by the Parabola Center for Law and Policy.

“It is critical that we get cannabis policy right on a national level,” wrote the coalition, which also included members of the Drug Policy Alliance (DPA), Cannabis Regulators of Color Coalition (CRCC), Alcohol Justice, Truth Initiative, Students for Sensible Drug Policy (SSDP), among others.

“We risk repeating past public health and regulatory capture mistakes if large conglomerates from the tobacco and alcohol industries are permitted to exert excessive influence over the design a national regulatory framework—and seek to shape policy in the interests of private profit, rather than the public good,” they wrote.

Alabama Mayor's Testimony At Congressional Hearing

Tuesday’s congressional hearings to discuss federal cannabis legalization included testimony from advocates such as Alabama Mayor Randall Woodfin. “I’ve taken action on this issue by using my pardon power to pardon over 23,000 individuals charged with possession of cannabis in the city of Birmingham,” Woodfin said. “I’ve also encouraged our state government to take action moving forward with cannabis, in decriminalization and the expungement of past convictions.”

Moreover, Woodfin told the committee that “prohibition of cannabis has taken far too high a toll on Black and brown community,” also calling for Congress to pass legislation to expunge criminal records for marijuana possession and expand the ability to research cannabis.

He specifically asked that historically Black colleges and universities be allowed to do research on cannabis, reported AL.com. “I’m committed to Alabama’s effort to move forward with a medical cannabis program, but I will also urge Alabama to go a step further in providing for adult recreational use for many other reasons.”

Thailand Public Health Minister About Cannabis Use

In Thailand, the Public Health Minister recently dismissed a plan to return marijuana to Type 5 narcotics status, saying that would fall under the Office of Narcotics Control Board (ONCB). "The opposition should learn more about the context of the proposed cannabis use and change their mindset about it now that the law has been issued," Anutin Charnvirakul said.

According to the Bangkok Post, Charnvirakul said that domestic cannabis cultivation will not increase use among those under the legal consumption age as the plant is harder to use than cigarettes and alcoholic drinks.

The minister has not yet planned to submit a proposal to the ONCB to include the plants on the narcotics list. "Even though we have not observed anything untoward, we are highly concerned about the safety of users," Charnvirakul added.

Get your daily dose of cannabis news on Benzinga Cannabis. Don’t miss out on any important developments in the industry.

Photo: Courtesy of Esteban Lopez On Unsplash

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: Alabamacannabis regulatory updateHouse Oversight subcommitteeMinnesotaOklahomaRandall WoodfinThailandCannabisGovernmentNewsRegulationsPoliticsMarketsGeneral

BENZINGA CANNABIS CONFERENCE

Meet the biggest cannabis industry players and make deals that will push the industry forward.

Featuring live company presentations, insider panels, and unmatched access to networking, the Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference is where cannabis executives and entrepreneurs meet.

Join us April 11-12, 2023 at Fontainebleau Miami Beach in sunny Florida.

11 Best Black Friday Deals on Amazon

by Patton Hunnicutt
October 26, 2022 11:27 AM | 5 min read
11 Best Black Friday Deals on Amazon

The best Black Friday deals from Amazon are still coming hard and fast because the holiday is not yet upon us and the mega-retailer prefers to keep consumers on the hook for as long as possible—spending as much money as possible. 

To that end, here are some of the best Black Friday deals from Amazon that you might want to consider today.

Calphalon 10-Piece Pots and Pans Set

Regular Price: $172

Sale Price: $138.88

Calphalon’s 10-Piece Pots and Pans Set is designed with stainless steel, stay-cool handles along with pour spouts. The nonstick surface is PFOA-free and built with hard-anodized aluminum that is both durable and conducts heat extremely well. The set includes 2 fry pans, a sauce pan with cover, saute pan with cover and large stock pot with cover.

Apple AirPods 2nd Generation

Regular Price: $144

Sale Price: $85.49

The 2nd Generation AirPods from Apple connect to all Apple devices and give you an enhanced listening experience. Plus, they come with a case that keeps them safe and allows you to charge them in a secure environment. With over 24 hours of battery life, access to Siri and easy setup, you can start listening to your favorite tunes or podcasts today.

Adidas Ultraboost 21 Running Shoes

Regular Price: $129.98

Sale Price: $89.98

The Adidas Women’s Ultraboost 21 running shoe is perfect for anyone who likes a short run, maybe a 5K, half marathon or more. Coming in several colors and styles, you can slip these shoes on, enjoy the cushioned outsole, sink into the supple insole and secure laces.

Ninja AF101 Air Fryer

Regular Price: $129.99

Sale Price: $97.83

The Ninja AF101 Air Fryer allows you to crisp, roast, reheat and even dehydrate food products faster and cheaper than ever before. It has a 4-quart capacity and offers a wide temperature range along with several time settings so that you can customize each dish to your needs. Plus, all the parts are dishwasher safe.

Beats Solo3 Wireless On-Ear Headphones

Regular Price: $199.95

Sale Price: $99

Beats by Dr. Dre are among the best headphones on the market, and the Solo3 Wireless On-Ear Headphones include the Apple W1 chip, Class 1 Bluetooth and 40 hours of battery time. These headphones even have a built-in microphone and offer an adjustable fit so that you can be comfortable whether you’re listening to an Android or iOS device.

Hoover Power Scrub Deluxe Carpet Cleaner

Regular Price: $198.98

Sale Price: $175.98

The Hoover Power Scrub Deluxe Carpet Cleaner allows you to keep your home spotless and clean up after your pets. The cleaner comes with the Hoover Paws and Claws Deep shampoo and a storage mat to keep the floor dry once it’s put away.

LG CordZero Auto Empty Cordless Stick Vacuum

Regular Price: $999.00

Sale Price: $851.71

The LG CordZero Auto Empty Cordless Stick Vacuum and Wet Mop All in One Tower is designed to work in homes with several pets or children and clean up all the messes that life brings. The battery lasts up to 2 hours, and there’s an extra removable battery that gives you even more cleaning time and power.

Breville Fresh and Furious Blender

Regular Price: $278.60

Sale Price: $199.95

Breville, a top name in blenders and juicers, offers the Fresh and Furious Blender, featuring 50-ounce capacity, Vac Q technology, pre-programmed cycles, LCD display and lid with pull ring. With the Fresh and Furious Blender, you can make everything from a smoothie to a soup and everything in between.

Hot Tools Professional 2000 Turbo Ionic Hair Dryer

Regular Price: $89.99

Sale Price: $55.63

The Hot Tools Professional 2000 Turbo Ionic Hair Dryer is designed for professional use, but it works perfectly in the home. With 1875 watts of power, 6 heat and speed settings and a lightweight design, you can easily style your hair and utilize the diffuser, cut back on the frizz and stretch the 8 ft cord for maximum functionality.

Columbia Heavenly Long Hooded Jacket

Regular Price: $160

Sale Price: $97.38

The Heavenly Long Hooded Jacket from Columbia is designed to be light for everyday use, but it’s heavy enough to protect you from the cold. The plush fleece lining, security pocket, water resistant fabric, 2-way zipper, and zippered hand pockets make the jacket both protective and functional.

ConAir InfinitiPro Hair Dryer

Regular Price: $49.99

Sale Price: $29.99

ConAir is one of the biggest names in hair and beauty, and the InfinitPro is an 1875 watt hair dryer designed for professionals with ceramic technology. The dryer comes with a diffuser and concentrator, and it allows you to blow out your hair just the way they would at the salon.

Deals the Experts Are Hoping For

Experts believe that Amazon’s Black Friday sale could linger for quite some time. It all started with the Prime Early Access sale on October 11 and 12. Previously, Amazon has offered the “Epic Deals” sale that ran through late October. 

This is to say that any sale could come up at any time. 

Even so, those monitoring Amazon are looking forward to a few potential deals, including:

  • Apple Watch
  • AirPods (any generation)
  • MacBook Pro
  • Large, underpriced TVs
  • Amazon Echo
  • More small home appliances (Dyson or Shark vacuums, Instant Pots, etc.) 

While these predictions are based on last year’s Amazon Black Friday Sale, it’s important to remember that most Black Friday sales are fairly consistent and push the products that are most likely to sell.

 

Featured image sourced from Shutterstock

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: Partner ContentGeneral