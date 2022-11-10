ñol

çais
SPY
%
QQQ
%
BTC/USD
%
DIA
%
GLD
%
TLT
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Fintech
News
Podcast
Personal Finance
Alts
Alternative Investment Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
How to Invest in Jewelry
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Future of Crypto
Cannabis
Cannabis Conference
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
Watch
YouTube
Podcasts
Premium
My Stocks
Tools
SPY
%
QQQ
%
BTC/USD
%
DIA
%
GLD
%
TLT
%

Jesse Ventura Already Invited By Minnesota Gov. Walz To Cannabis Legalization Signing Ceremony

by Maureen Meehan, Benzinga Editor
November 10, 2022 8:42 PM | 2 min read
Zinger Key Points
  • Re-elected Gov Walz said legalizing marijuana will be "one of the first" things to get passed by new state legislature.
  • Walz spokesperson confirmed that he and former Gov Ventura will work together to get something done.
Jesse Ventura Already Invited By Minnesota Gov. Walz To Cannabis Legalization Signing Ceremony

Former Minnesota Governor Jesse Ventura says that current Gov. Tim Walz (D), fresh off Tuesday's midterms that will send the incumbent back for a second term, told him that legalizing marijuana will be "one of the first" things that will get passed by the incoming state legislature.

Legalizing marijuana got a huge boost after Minnesota voters flipped the state Senate, giving the Democrats a majority in both chambers and re-electing pro-reform Gov. Walz. Democratic lawmakers almost immediately agreed that cannabis legalization would be a priority for 2023. And it appears that it’s already happening.

Jesse Ventura, retired pro wrestler and governor of Minnesota from 1999 to 2003 said on a podcast with his son Tyrel Ventura that Walz had already invited him to the ceremony where he’d sign the cannabis bill into law, reported CBS Minnesota.

A spokesperson for Walz confirmed Jesse Ventura's comments, adding that they "may work together to get something done."

Did Minnesota Republicans Accidentally Legalize Weed?

The Minnesota House passed a bill last May to allow adult-use recreational cannabis, which included provisions for expunging low-level cannabis convictions, but it failed in the Senate where Republicans rejected it. 

Then, in July, new law went into effect that allowed people over 21 to buy edibles and beverages that contain a limited amount of THC. The provision was a part of a health and human services measure yet it also legalized the production and sale of edible products with THC. At the time, Sen. Jim Abeler (R), claimed he didn't realize the new law would legalize edibles with delta-9 THC, but would merely regulate delta-8 THC products. So, yeah, Minnesota accidentally legalized weed.

Racist Policing Rampant

Meanwhile, a 2020 report from the ACLU of Minnesota showed the state ranks eighth in the nation for the largest racial disparities in marijuana possession arrests. The analysis found that Black people in the state are 5.4 times more likely to be arrested than white Minnesotans, despite comparable usage rates. 

Photo: Jesse Ventura, Twitter

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: cannabis legalizationGov. Tim WalzJesse VenturaMinnesotaCannabisGovernmentNewsRegulationsMarkets