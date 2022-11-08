ñol

EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: How This Top Cannabis Investment Firm Sees The Markets And Manages Risk

by Javier Hasse, Benzinga Editor 
November 8, 2022 1:26 PM | 1 min read
Benzinga’s Cannabis Insider is a live weekly show for cannabis and retail investors where we share with you the major cannabis news, stocks and exclusive interviews!

Today's Guests:

  • Morgan Paxhia, Co-Founder & Managing Partner - Poseidon Investment Management
  • Emily Paxhia, Co-Founder & Managing Partner - Poseidon Investment Management

Meet The Hosts:

Watch the show on YouTube here: https://youtu.be/gOBI91FHME8

CANNABIS INSIDER PLAYLIST: 🎥 https://youtube.com/playlist?list=PL4...

Disclaimer: All of the information, material, and/or content contained in this program is for informational purposes only. Investing in stocks, options, and futures is risky and not suitable for all investors. Please consult your own independent financial adviser before making any investment decisions.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

BENZINGA CANNABIS CONFERENCE

Meet the biggest cannabis industry players and make deals that will push the industry forward.

Featuring live company presentations, insider panels, and unmatched access to networking, the Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference is where cannabis executives and entrepreneurs meet.

Join us April 11-12, 2023 at Fontainebleau Miami Beach in sunny Florida.