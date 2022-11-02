Regrow And Viridi Farms, A Partnership Seeking To Solve Compliance Challenges With Metrc Integration

Regrow, a premier supply chain management cloud platform designed for the cannabis industry recently announced a partnership with Viridi Farms, a farm support services company providing compliance, operational services and cultivation expertise. It also offers Metrc services to farms in the cannabis industry.

"The compliance team at Viridi Farms was spending tens of hours per week, and in some cases days, manually entering required data in the state-mandated Metrc track & trace system," reads a press release.

"Having tried several of the available seed-to-sale tracking systems on the market to manage this process, Viridi became frustrated that these systems did little more than replicate exactly what they already did in Metrc, but with even less traceability."

An Industry-Focused System: How To Provide Real-Time Performance Data?

By taking processes that can reduce hours and days of work to minutes, Regrow’s unique approach to this challenge solved the issue by providing Viridi with a system that traced their regulatory requirements, but returned the administrative overhead back to the business.

The Regrow’s platform “has saved Viridi Farm’s time and money, while also providing useful data to help maximize their revenue by lowering the cost of goods sold.” It also increased Viridi Farm’s visibility into their entire multi-state operations, providing real-time yield data and allowing Viridi Farms to coordinate staffing requirements in a single place.

Regrow CEO Rob Woodbyrne said: “We’re pleased that Regrow was able to help Viridi Farms solve their Metrc challenges, through our automated operations.”

Viridi has also been able to automate many manual processes, saving additional time and money. Regrow’s robust notification engine even allows the team to stay proactive when production issues do arise.

"Partnering with Regrow has lowered Viridi Farm’s operating costs in a significant way," according to the press release.

“Regrow’s goal is to ensure the cannabis supply chain is being managed efficiently with accountability, and we take pride in helping our business partners make informed business decisions by eliminating their reliance on spreadsheets and giving them that Single Pane of Glass views into their entire business,” Woodbyrne added.

Moreover, Dawn Loos, Director of Compliance at Viridi Farms said that “not only did Regrow solve our Metrc problems, but they gave us so much more visibility into our operations than we ever imagined.”

“This partnership resulted in implementing a solution that solves Viridi’s business challenges, producing real-time analytics for their operators and executives, while making sure they operate in a compliant manner,” Loos added.

The philosophy of Regrow is to configure processes to match their customers' unique business requirements in an easy-to-use environment. Moreover, Regrow offers a complete view into the entire cannabis business operation - all delivered through the robust ServiceNow NOW platform.

According to the press release, by configuring the Regrow platform with their processes, Viridi Farms "can now operate in a way that enables them to do business the way they want, while also tracking compliance through Metrc."

Photo: Courtesy of Kindel Media By Pexels // Edited by Benzinga