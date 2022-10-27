ñol

Nutriband To Manufacture Fleur Marché-Branded CBD Wellness Patches

by Vuk Zdinjak, Benzinga Staff Writer
October 27, 2022 7:45 AM | 1 min read
Nutriband To Manufacture Fleur Marché-Branded CBD Wellness Patches

Nutriband Inc. NTRB NTRBW, has signed an exclusive manufacturing agreement with Fleur Marché for its CBD and Botanical Patch lines. Nutriband Inc.'s wholly owned contract manufacturing subsidiary, Active Intelligence will act as exclusive manufacturer for the lines of products.

Founded in 2019 by Ashley Lewis and Meredith Schroeder, former goop executives, Fleur Marché originally launched as a female-focused CBD marketplace but has since shifted focus to developing its own brand of plant-powered products that offer easier, healthier, more affordable ways to feel better.

Fleur Marché's eponymous brand of wellness patches launched in 2021 after its founders got sick of hearing women respond with ‘fine' when asked how they were doing. Fleur Marché's products simplify wellness for a younger generation of consumers with big goals and busy schedules in need of healthy, hassle free daily solutions.

Fleur Marché products can be found in a wide array of specialty retailers including Bed Bath and Beyond BBBY, Nordstrom JWN, Omni Hotel and Resorts, Urban Outfitters URBN and Anthropologie.

‘This exclusive contract with Fleur Marché allows Nutriband and our contract manufacturing subsidiary, Active Intelligence, to showcase our capabilities with innovative new product technologies," stated Gareth Sheridan, CEO of Nutriband.

Photo: Benzinga; Sources: courtesy of jarmoluk and lindsayfox via Pixabay

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: Active IntelligenceAshley LewisFleur MarchéGareth SheridanGoopMeredith SchroederpremiumCannabisNewsPenny StocksSmall CapMarkets
 

