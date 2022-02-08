This Pharmaceutical Company Is Making Transdermal Solutions Its Priority

Photo by Sam Moqadam on Unsplash

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and is not intended to be investing advice.

Gareth Sheridan, CEO of Nutriband (NASDAQ: NTRB), was a guest speaker on Benzinga’s All Access Events on February 4th, 2022.

He discussed how Nurtriband, by focusing exclusively on transdermal solutions, fills in an important gap in the pharmaceutical market.

Watch the full interview here.

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and is not intended to be investing advice.