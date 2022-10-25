Key Cannabis Exec Changes You Need To Know About: Leafly's New CCO, Glass House's New Appointment & More

Leafly Names New CCO

Leafly Holdings, Inc. LFLY announced that Carlos Pinto joined the company as a chief commercial officer.

Pinto agreed to lead Leafly's sales, marketing and award-winning content teams as well as manage and shape the go-to-market strategy for existing and new products, sales planning and refine the company's product strategy to increase revenue generation in both existing and new markets.

He brings many years of experience from his distinguished career in digital media, business development and intellectual property compliance as well as a proven track record in scaling and helping businesses mature.

Yoko Miyashita, CEO of Leafly, said that the combination of Pinto's "customer-centric focus and his ability to look around the corner will help Leafly build critical insights across both our marketplace and our content house to position us to drive additional revenue in this still nascent cannabis industry."

Glass House Strengthens Management Team With New Appointment

Glass House Brands Inc. GLAS GLAS GLASF GHBWF announced the appointment of Benjamin Vega as general counsel and corporate secretary.

Vega brings over two decades of experience as a corporate lawyer across a broad range of industries.

Prior to joining Glass House, Vega served as deputy general counsel for Covetrus, Inc. CVET and was general counsel for Manhattan West and for the Meruelo Group.

"His vast experience managing complex business transactions and litigation over the past two decades will bring an invaluable lens as we continue to expand the Glass House portfolio and lay the foundation for future growth," said Kyle Kazan, Glass House Brands chairman and CEO.

Cann Group CEO To Resign

Cann Group CAN 's CEO Peter Crock recently gave his resignation notice, reported Business News Australia.

Crock, who led the medicinal cannabis company through its 2017 IPO said that he will "remain fully focused on implementing our growth plans until my successor is appointed and will then be available for the appropriate period to ensure a smooth transition.

"Much has been achieved over recent years, with the establishment of our state-of-the-art manufacturing operations, key regulatory approvals, the development of our Satipharm delivery technology and a world-class plant breeding and genetics program," he said. "The focus now is on ramping up our commercial operations as we look to capitalize on these assets."

HAT Names New Directors

The Hemp Alliance of Tennessee (HAT) appointed three new members to its board of directors.

The organization welcomed Jacob Coy, a VP and hemp banking specialist at First Citizens Bank, Rochelle Frazier, executive assistant at the Tennessee General Assembly and Kevin Schultz, co-founder and president of The 357 Company.

Safe Harbor Appoints New CFO

SHF Holdings, Inc., which is doing business as Safe Harbor Financial, tapped James Dennedy as the new CFO.

Dennedy brings more than 25 years of investment and financial experience to Safe Harbor, including senior leadership and director roles at both public and private companies.

In his new role, Dennedy will work closely with other members of the executive team and board members to prepare Safe Harbor for its next stage of growth, the Colorado-based company said last week.

Dennedy has vast operational, financial, executive and organizational experience. Most recently, he served as president, COO, and a board member for urban-gro, Inc.UGRO.

"With the ongoing and rapid expansion of the medicinal and adult-use cannabis markets in the United States, we see tremendous opportunity to further scale our capabilities and service offerings; James will be instrumental in helping us achieve this growth," Sundie Seefried, founder and CEO of Safe Harbor said.

In addition, the company recently listed its shares on the NASDAQ and is scaling its offerings to provide U.S. cannabis industry participants access to compliant financing and banking solutions.

Photo: Benzinga Edit, Source: Shutterstock