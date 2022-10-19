NGOs Raise Money To Help Stem Opioid Addiction With Psychedelics Program

The 100 Million Ways Foundation (100MW), a not-for-profit organization focused on harm reduction and improving quality of life of those with opioid use disorders, pulled in nearly $100,000 in fundraising at a recent gala commemorating the work carried out so far.

Co-founder and executive director Brian Chadwick commented: "We are humbled by the overwhelming support from those who joined us at our first dinner gala.”

During 2022, 100MW implemented four programs addressing mental health, stigma and social inequality backed by scientific data towards informing the community, clinicians and policymakers on the opioid epidemic.

The new $100,000 fund will help make possible the implementation of a drop-in SOAR sessions program, one of the most demanded programs offered.

Donations will also cover the design of two programs for upcoming 2023, the Psychedelics-as-Medicine clinical research protocol to determine the impact of a ketamine/CBD oral combination on opioid addiction, and the Contingency Management Program. The latter is the most effective approach to keeping people sober by "paying for sobriety" -a small reward is given weekly to participants with no opioids in their urine analysis.

The gala, hosted in New York City on September 21, was organized by former director Brian Chadwick and event chair and advisory board member Dr. Michelle Shuffett. Speakers included Chadwick himself, peer support specialist of 100MW Rhoshanda Jones, CMO of Vireo Health Dr. Stephen Dahmer, founder and CEO of OnTracka Chad Walkeden, founder and CEO of Wesana WSNAF Daniel Carcillo, and CEO and co-founder of Columbia Care CCHWF Nicholas Vita.

"Through compelling personal stories, by a group of esteemed speakers, there was a commonality of purpose, an energy of hope, and even a sense of optimism," said Dr. Shuffett.

The fundraiser’s sponsors included Abstrax, Foley Hoag, Archer Attorneys at Law, Bring Life Sciences, Columbia Care, Cresco Labs CRLBF, Durée & Company, Fyllo, ODN, PFL, True Green and Tyson 2.0.

Photo by Aarón Blanco Tejedor on Unsplash