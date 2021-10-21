fbpx

QQQ
+ 0.70
374.28
+ 0.19%
BTC/USD
-2762.17
63239.24
-4.19%
DIA
-1.28
357.31
-0.36%
SPY
-0.55
452.96
-0.12%
TLT
+ 0.01
142.72
+ 0.01%
GLD
-0.28
167.18
-0.17%

Columbia Care CEO Nicholas Vita Chosen "Captain of Industry" By American Trade Association For Cannabis And Hemp

byNina Zdinjak
October 21, 2021 11:36 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Columbia Care CEO Nicholas Vita Chosen "Captain of Industry" By American Trade Association For Cannabis And Hemp

Cannabis company Columbia Care Inc. (NEO: CCHW) (CSE:CCHW) (OTCQX: CCHWF) (FSE: 3LP) announced Thursday that its CEO Nicholas Vita was recognized as a 2021 “Captain of Industry” by the American Trade Association for Cannabis and Hemp (ATACH).

Each year at the Marijuana Business Conference & Expo, the Association’s board of directors chooses and awards an executive who has displayed notable efforts in promoting ATACH’s mission of protecting and legal cannabis enterprises.

“I am humbled and honored to accept the American Trade Association for Cannabis and Hemp (ATACH) annual ’Captain of Industry’ award,” said Vita, CEO of Columbia Care. “We have made significant strides in a transformed retail experience, innovative tech solutions and strategic growth initiatives. I also want to recognize the dedication and passion of our entire Columbia Care team, who collectively make our mission in driving access, innovation and education around high-quality cannabis possible. “

Columbia Care Under Vita’s Guidance 

Over the last year, Vita helped Columbia Care reach many milestones, some of which include rebranding its retail arm to “Cannabist,” opening eight dispensaries across seven states, launching Forage – a cannabis discovery tool for helping consumers find the right product to fit their mood and completing several acquisitions – Green Leaf Medical and The Green Solution.

“The American Trade Association for Cannabis & Hemp proudly bestows the association’s highest honor, ATACH’s Captain of Industry Award, to Nicholas Vita of Columbia Care in recognition of extraordinary contributions to the advancement of the legal cannabis marketplace,” said Michael Bronstein, president of the American Trade Association for Cannabis & Hemp.

“Under Nicholas Vita’s leadership, Columbia Care developed many of the critical early-stage, state-level markets, often charting a pathway for an entire industry that was to follow, and for this is recognized as a leader among leaders and one of the most important companies in the country,” continued Bronstein.

More recent news from Columbia Care: 

Columbia Care Launches California Cannabis Brand Classix In 5 New Markets Across US

Columbia Care Kicks Off Sales At Boston Cannabist Dispensary, Announces Social Equity Partnerships In Virginia

Columbia Care Prepares For New York's Legal Cannabis Program, Starting With Weed Cultivation At New Facility

Columbia Care In Florida Rebrands To Cannabist

Price action 

Columbia Care’s shares were trading 0.28% lower at $3.61 per share at the time of writing Thursday morning. 

Photo: Courtesy of Joel Muniz on Unsplash

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cannabis News Markets

Related Articles

Columbia Care Prepares For New York's Legal Cannabis Program, Starting With Weed Cultivation At New Facility

Columbia Care Prepares For New York's Legal Cannabis Program, Starting With Weed Cultivation At New Facility

Columbia Care Inc. (NEO: CCHW) (CSE: CCHW) (OTCQX: CCHWF) (FSE: 3LP) will begin growing and processing cannabis in its New York facility. read more
Cannabis Dispensary Roundup: Green Dragon, Columbia Care, Superette, Trulieve, Verano, Gage, Ayr Wellness

Cannabis Dispensary Roundup: Green Dragon, Columbia Care, Superette, Trulieve, Verano, Gage, Ayr Wellness

Green Dragon Opens First Two Florida Medical Cannabis Stores With Plans To Launch More By Year-End Cannabis operator Green Dragon has kicked off sales at its first two dispensaries in South Florida. read more
Columbia Care Reports 232% YoY Pop In Q2 2021 Revenue, QoQ Improvement In Gross And EBITDA Margins

Columbia Care Reports 232% YoY Pop In Q2 2021 Revenue, QoQ Improvement In Gross And EBITDA Margins

Columbia Care Inc. read more
Cannabis Movers & Shakers: Columbia Care, Affinor Growers, Open Book Extracts, Trait Biosciences, WM Technology, CBD Health Club, MedMen, TGOD, Cann American

Cannabis Movers & Shakers: Columbia Care, Affinor Growers, Open Book Extracts, Trait Biosciences, WM Technology, CBD Health Club, MedMen, TGOD, Cann American

Columbia Care Welcomes Former Green Leaf CEO And Co-Founder Philip Goldberg To Board read more