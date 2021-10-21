Columbia Care CEO Nicholas Vita Chosen "Captain of Industry" By American Trade Association For Cannabis And Hemp

Cannabis company Columbia Care Inc. (NEO: CCHW) (CSE:CCHW) (OTCQX: CCHWF) (FSE: 3LP) announced Thursday that its CEO Nicholas Vita was recognized as a 2021 “Captain of Industry” by the American Trade Association for Cannabis and Hemp (ATACH).

Each year at the Marijuana Business Conference & Expo, the Association’s board of directors chooses and awards an executive who has displayed notable efforts in promoting ATACH’s mission of protecting and legal cannabis enterprises.

“I am humbled and honored to accept the American Trade Association for Cannabis and Hemp (ATACH) annual ’Captain of Industry’ award,” said Vita, CEO of Columbia Care. “We have made significant strides in a transformed retail experience, innovative tech solutions and strategic growth initiatives. I also want to recognize the dedication and passion of our entire Columbia Care team, who collectively make our mission in driving access, innovation and education around high-quality cannabis possible. “

Columbia Care Under Vita’s Guidance

Over the last year, Vita helped Columbia Care reach many milestones, some of which include rebranding its retail arm to “Cannabist,” opening eight dispensaries across seven states, launching Forage – a cannabis discovery tool for helping consumers find the right product to fit their mood and completing several acquisitions – Green Leaf Medical and The Green Solution.

“The American Trade Association for Cannabis & Hemp proudly bestows the association’s highest honor, ATACH’s Captain of Industry Award, to Nicholas Vita of Columbia Care in recognition of extraordinary contributions to the advancement of the legal cannabis marketplace,” said Michael Bronstein, president of the American Trade Association for Cannabis & Hemp.

“Under Nicholas Vita’s leadership, Columbia Care developed many of the critical early-stage, state-level markets, often charting a pathway for an entire industry that was to follow, and for this is recognized as a leader among leaders and one of the most important companies in the country,” continued Bronstein.

More recent news from Columbia Care:

Columbia Care Launches California Cannabis Brand Classix In 5 New Markets Across US

Columbia Care Kicks Off Sales At Boston Cannabist Dispensary, Announces Social Equity Partnerships In Virginia

Columbia Care Prepares For New York's Legal Cannabis Program, Starting With Weed Cultivation At New Facility

Columbia Care In Florida Rebrands To Cannabist

Price action

Columbia Care’s shares were trading 0.28% lower at $3.61 per share at the time of writing Thursday morning.

Photo: Courtesy of Joel Muniz on Unsplash