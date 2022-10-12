'Congress Needs To Act' On Marijuana Reform Says VP Harris As Midterms Approach

Vice President Kamala Harris again addressed marijuana policy issues. This time, in a recent episode of Late Night with Seth Meyers.

While she didn't share her expectations on whether members from both House and Senate would address President Biden's executive action with a broader reform measure, Harris mentioned that "we've tried over the years" to enact legislative reform. She also highlighted that the administration wants to see governors taking their lead and issuing pardons at the state level.

"I strongly believe in this—and the majority of Americans agree—nobody should have to go to jail for smoking weed," VP Harris reiterated. "Ultimately, though, as with so many issues, if Congress acts, then there is a uniform approach to this and so many other issues."

Harris urged Congress to take action as the midterms approach, reported Marijuana Moment.

"But Congress needs to act. We're 29 days away from the midterms," she said. "Ask who you're voting for where they stand on this, and I encourage you to vote accordingly."

During an earlier appearance at a Texas Democratic party reception, the VP said the "federal government's approach to marijuana" is changing.

It remains to be seen what will happen to the country's estimated 40,000 pot prisoners convicted at the state level who therefore do not benefit from Biden's federal pardon.

