Cannabis Reg. Update: Malawi, Legalization In Costa Rica And Albania. New Zealand On Biden's Pardon

Malawi's Cannabis Policy: Not Fair

In Blyntre, the commercial capital of Malawi, a magistrate court condemned Mussa John, a teenager, to 8 years in prison for possessing 134 kilograms of cannabis. “It made no sense, it was overdue, it was cruel,” said Dada Phiri, Malawian artist, and advocate who is demanding changes in the cannabis law in the southeast African nation.

What Happened: In 2020, Malawi passed a bill decriminalizing marijuana for medicinal and industrial purposes, "almost five years after a motion to legalize industrial hemp was adopted," reported The Cannabis Culture.

However, "grassroots activists” for cannabis equality point out that marijuana laws are applied unevenly between wealthy locals and the rest of the population.

“We hear that in the US more Black people are in jail for cannabis possession than White. Here in Malawi, poorer folk get longer sentences for cannabis for a similar charge. The rich get a slap, fines,” said Jairos Nata.

“It’s maddening, it’s hair-raising, it’s an insult to justice; 8 years in jail for 134 grams of cocaine which is now legalized partly versus, a $1400 fine for cocaine,” added Nata.

Costa Rica: President Wants To Legalize Recreational Marijuana

The president of Costa Rica called on lawmakers to legalize adult-use cannabis, sending a reform bill to the Legislative Assembly. "The legislation aims to legalize, control and regulate the consumption, cultivation, production, and marketing of cannabis for recreational purposes,” said President Rodrigo Chaves Robles said recently at a briefing.

Chaves, also argued that enacting the recreational cannabis reform would "undermine the illicit market while boosting the country’s economy." Moreover, he added that cannabis sales would be taxed, with at least some revenue going to the Ministry of Health, reported Marijuana Moment.

Despite not knowing exactly how quickly the unicameral Assembly would act on the president's proposal, lawmakers have already become familiar with cannabis policy after enacting the legalization of medical cannabis early this year under the previous administration of President Carlos Alvarado.

“What has been the consequence of the state being outside of this regulatory activity?” Chaves said. “That criminal groups, gangs, drug traffickers, those who do retail, have taken advantage.”

According to The Associated Press, the president also affirmed that "he’s asked lawmakers to carry out a technical analysis of the legislation and also look at the experiences of other jurisdictions around the world that have legalized marijuana."

Albania: Cannabis Legalization Draft On Its Way To Become Law

Recently, the Albanian government presented a second draft of a law on the cultivation and processing of cannabis for medicinal and industrial purposes.

The government, which proposed the first draft in July for licenses to be granted for 15 years with the right to renew, now wants to legalize marijuana and ‘reap’ the tax and investment benefits, in a country like Albania, one of the largest producers and cannabis exporters.

What's In In? The new draft states that those applying to cultivate medical cannabis must have another similar license in an OECD country and a Good Manufacturing Practice from the European Medicines Agency or the Food and Drug Administration.

It also provides for the "establishment of an agency to oversee licensing and all entities with members appointed by the prime minister and renewable every four years," reported Euractiv.

Although the proposal must first be sent to parliament and voted on, those who want to apply for such a license can do so after January 1, 2023.

New Zealand: Luxon Against Biden's Pardon Of Federal Marijuana Offenses

National Party leader Christopher Luxon expressed his opinion after US President Joe Biden announced he will pardon all prior federal offenses of simple marijuana possession.

Luxon said he would not consider decriminalizing marijuana following the referendum over legalizing it two years ago - which resulted in Kiwis voting in favor of keeping cannabis illegal, reported 1news.

Luxon, who voted against legalizing marijuana in a 2020 referendum and said his opinion on cannabis has not changed since then, adding that Biden's decision to pardon those who had been convicted of possession "was not comparable to do the same in New Zealand, where he says the police take a more 'pragmatic' approach".

"It's a bit difficult to pardon people for something that is still illegal," Luxon concluded. "You need legislation to do that and as I said we are not considering legislation."

Photo: Courtesy Of Manish Panghal On Unsplash