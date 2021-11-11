QQQ
Africa: Malawi Encourages Cannabis Growers To Form Cooperatives

byEl Planteo
November 11, 2021 3:42 pm
Africa: Malawi Encourages Cannabis Growers To Form Cooperatives

By Franca Quarneti, via El Planteo.
The Minister of Agriculture of Malawi, in southeast Africa, encouraged cannabis growers to form cooperatives to increase their bargaining power.

During a training workshop for farmers, the minister, Lobin Lowe, noted he is in favor of cannabis' farmers co-aligning to increase their influence and prices.

In addition, Lowe is in favor of including cannabis as a key part of the country's agricultural export strategy to contribute to domestic development.

As reported by International CBC, the goal will be to create regulated products that can be exported to markets that require certifications (such as the European medical market). However, non-certified crops will remain illegal.

The government of Malawi granted 72 licenses to local and international companies. And, now, the authorities are considering granting special licenses to local farmers, so that local citizens can also benefit from cultivation.

Recently, several African countries, such as Zimbabwe, Rwanda, Morocco, and Lesotho, have relaxed their cannabis policies.

Photo by Maria Zardoya via Unsplash

