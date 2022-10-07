Greenlane & Other Marijuana Operators Just Made Some Key Executive Changes You Need To Know About

Greenlane Holdings' Nick Kovacevich To Step Down As CEO

Greenlane Holdings, Inc. GNLN said on Friday that Craig Snyder, the company's current president, will take the helm as CEO effective January 1, 2023.

Nick Kovacevich, Greenlane's current CEO, will move full-time into a chief corporate development role and continue to support the company's key initiatives, including the execution of the previously disclosed liquidity plan. He will remain a member of the company's board of directors.

"I am excited for Greenlane to move into this next chapter, becoming a premier consumer brands company in the cannabis ancillary space," Kovacevich said. "I have had the pleasure of working closely with Craig Snyder during 2022, and I have an extremely high degree of confidence in his ability to lead Greenlane in 2023 and beyond."

Separately, the company said it explore making changes to the existing board of directors. The board's nominating and corporate governance committee is currently evaluating potential candidates.

GTI Appoints Two Experts To Serve On Board Of Directors

Green Thumb Industries Inc. GTII GTBIF, a cannabis company behind RISE Dispensaries, has tapped Richard Drexler and Jeff Goldman to serve on the company's board of directors.

Drexler is a proven financial executive who currently serves as chairman of the audit and finance committee at Bison Gear and Engineering Corp. and previously served as CEO and chairman of the board at Quality Products, agreed to assume the role of chair of the audit committee in this new capacity.

Goldman is a veteran and seasoned entrepreneur who has operated and scaled multiple CPG businesses.

The appointments follow the resignation of three board members, William Gruver, Glen Senk and Dorri McWhorter.

"There are massive opportunities in front of us and we now have a board aligned with management to provide increased shareholder value," said Ben Kovler, the company's founder, chairman and CEO. "As we enter this next phase for the company, Richard's financial discipline and Jeff's strategic brand experience will help us continue to win as we deliver on our long-term vision."

Jushi Strengthens Board Of Directors

Jushi Holdings Inc. JUSH JUSHF has welcomed Bill Wafford to its board of directors. In addition, Wafford also agreed to serve as chair of the audit committee.

As a highly skilled leader with more than 25 years of finance and management consulting experience, Wafford led all aspects of finance, strategy and execution at several Fortune 500 public and private companies in the retail industry.

"Bill's impressive background and strong financial acumen will provide valuable perspectives as we enhance board oversight and strengthen the Company's financial reporting, particularly with our new status as a U.S. reporting issuer," said Jim Cacioppo, the company's CEO, chairman and founder. "We look forward to Bill's contributions as we look to achieve accelerated profitability through the remainder of the year."

Currently, Wafford serves as CFO of Everlane, a digital apparel, footwear and accessories brand leading the fashion industry toward a more environmentally conscious, sustainable future. Prior to Everlane, he served as CFO of JCPenney.

Zoned Properties Names Berekk Blackwell President & COO

Zoned Properties, Inc. ZDPY appointed Berekk Blackwell as president and chief operating officer. Additionally, Zoned Properties has hired, engaged, and partnered with new commercial real estate professionals to support its quickly expanding national services in the regulated cannabis industry.

Blackwell will oversee the company's PropTech, advisory, and brokerage divisions in his new position, focusing on unlocking national commercial real estate potential in new cannabis markets. As president, Blackwell will maintain a strong connection between the company's boots-on-the-ground operational activities and high-level corporate growth objectives.

Blackwell has been an instrumental asset to the Zoned Properties team since 2020, when he joined the company as a business development advisor, only to get a promotion to chief operating officer in 2021.

"By expanding our executive leadership and growing our regional teams, Zoned Properties is able to further our capabilities in the field with a focus on technological expertise while positioning the company for property acquisitions and revenue growth," said Bryan McLaren, CEO and chair at Zoned Properties."

Photo: Benzinga Edit, Source: Shutterstock