Missouri's Catholic Bishops Lash Out At Cannabis Legalization, Urge Congregants To Reject Amendment

Amendment 3 would legalize adult-use cannabis in Missouri on Nov. 8, Election Day. However, Catholic bishops in the state seem to disagree with the measure.

“We believe that marijuana legalization will negatively impact Missouri families, health outcomes, communities, and workers,” said Bishop W. Shawn McKnight. The Catholic bishops of Missouri, he said, are asking voters to vote “no” on the amendment.

The statement’s signatories included a list of Bishops and Archbishops, reported The Catholic Missourian.

Bishops' Concerns

Missouri’s bishops said they're concerned about the social costs of increased marijuana usage would outweigh any state revenues generated by a taxable marijuana industry.

And that, "legalization sends the message that marijuana is safe and socially acceptable." Although recreational marijuana would be limited to use by adults over 21, they said that many states with legal cannabis have the "highest teen usage rates."

“We know that regular marijuana use has been connected to respiratory problems; mental health issues (including increased anxiety and suicidal thoughts); and learning, memory, and attention loss,” the bishops stated, adding that it would affect the state's workforce.

They continued: “We must address those underlying social and economic issues that can lead to substance abuse,” the bishops concluded. “For these reasons, We urge Catholics and all persons of goodwill to oppose Amendment 3.”

What's In The Amendment?

“A ‘yes’ vote will amend the Missouri Constitution to remove state prohibitions on the purchase, possession, consumption, use, delivery, manufacture, and sale of marijuana for personal use for adults over the age of 21," reads Amendment 3.

The amendment would also “allow individuals with certain marijuana-related offenses to petition for release from prison or parole and probation and have their records expunged; along with imposing a 6% percent tax on the retail price of recreational marijuana.”

If the initiative passes in November, Missouri would set a precedent as the first state where voters initiated the automatic expungement of prior marijuana convictions.

Photo: Courtesy of gguy by Shutterstock and Kindel Media by Pixabay