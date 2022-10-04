Controversial GOP House Caucus Agenda Links Cannabis Legalization With Suicide And Violence

The 156-member Republican Study Committee (RSC) unveiled a “Family Policy Agenda" that slams federal cannabis legalization with a dangerous and erroneous attempt to link marijuana to suicide and violence.

The 'Family Agenda' details 10 ideological principles and more than 80 legislative recommendations “to guide conservatives’ work to restore the American family.” However, the marijuana criticism is "leading to pushback within the group, with staff for two members openly telling Marijuana Moment that the lawmakers disagree with the prohibitionist rhetoric."

Under a section titled “Protecting Children from Dangers of Drugs,” the committee, of which nearly three out of four House Republicans are members, said that cannabis remains federally prohibited, but that hasn't stopped more and more states and localities from legalizing it.

“This has led to an explosion of marijuana use among children, which is having a hugely negative impact on their health,” the report stated. “Congress should not legalize marijuana, while also taking steps to constrain this new industry’s ability to harm children.”

The agenda continued “at the very least, Congress should direct the [Centers for Disease Control and Prevention] to gather data and conduct studies on the health impacts of THC use during childhood and early adolescence with a special focus on deaths by suicide and those involved in violent crime to provide Congress and the public with further information about these dangers.”

An Unequal Linking

“The Biden presidency has failed America’s families,” said RSC Chairman Jim Banks (R-IN), who introduced a companion bill titled the “Protecting Kids from Candy-Flavored Drugs Act” last month with 30 GOP co-sponsors.

RSC released a policy agenda that empowers parents, protects children, and builds an economy that puts families first.

Read more from @PhilipWegmann via @RealClearNews here: https://t.co/cme68vARbd pic.twitter.com/cCyXQfDDXr — RSC (@RepublicanStudy) September 30, 2022

“Over the past two years, families have lost savings, flexibility, and control over childrearing to increasingly hostile and far-left ideologues. Republicans need to position themselves as the party of families," added Banks in a press release about the overall agenda.

In August, Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-IA) and a group of 24 GOP lawmakers introduced a bill that would increase criminal penalties for the production and selling of Schedule I drugs including marijuana in the form of candy and beverages that could potentially be sold to minors.

War On Drugs Needs To End

If Grassley's measure becomes law, people federally prosecuted for selling marijuana products shaped or flavored like candy to a minor could face up to 10 years in prison for the first offense and up to 20 additional years for second and subsequent offenses.

Photo: Courtesy Of Girl with red hat On Unsplash