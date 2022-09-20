Where To Buy Legal Weed These Days: New Cannabis Shops & Products

Curaleaf Bolsters PA Retail Footprint

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. CURA CURLF is expanding its Pennsylvaniaretail footprint with a new store in Allentown.

Located at 1801 Airport Rd, Curaleaf Allentown is the company's sixth new location to open within the Keystone State this year, expanding its retail presence to 18 locations in Pennsylvania and 137 nationwide.

The new shop, which celebrated its soft opening on Saturday, Sept. 17, offers a curated selection of products across the company's brand portfolio, including Grassroots, Select and Curaleaf.

"Pennsylvania has welcomed six new Curaleaf locations this year, and we remain committed to expanding access to high-quality medical marijuana products for the state's growing body of medical patients," Matt Darin, the company's CEO said.

Vape & Concentrate Brand Launches In Florida

Vertically integrated cannabis company Cresco Labs CL CRLBF is expanding its flagship brand, Cresco, to Florida, with a lineup of Live Resin products available exclusively at all Sunnyside dispensaries.

"We're expanding our retail locations and product diversity to serve Florida patients better. The introduction of our Cresco brand, the most sold vape and concentrate brand in the United States, is an exciting addition to our robust Sunnyside Florida product assortment," Greg Butler, chief commercial officer at Cresco Labs said. "We're confident our patients will enjoy the premium quality and consistent experiences delivered by Cresco's many products."

Sunnyside Florida patients can purchase Cresco 500mg LLR vape carts and 1g Live Resin budder and sugar concentrate. The brand will soon expand to include 1g LLR vape carts, Live Resin sauce, and all-new THCa crushed diamond concentrates.

Cresco is now available in California, Arizona, Illinois, Michigan, Ohio, Maryland, Pennsylvania, Massachusetts, and Florida.

Oneida Indian Nation To Kick Off Cannabis Operation

The Oneida Indian Nation is planning a buildout of 50,000-square-foot cannabis cultivation and production facility located on Hill Road in Verona, New York.

Retail locations scheduled to open in 2023 will be located on Nation lands. The cannabis operations from seed to sale will be overseen by Oneida Indian Nation and regulated by Oneida Indian Nation Cannabis Commission.

"As more and more states across the country enter into the cannabis business, including neighboring states and other tribal nations, it is important that the Oneida people not be left out from taking advantage of this economic opportunity," Ray Halbritter, Oneida Indian Nation representative and Oneida Nation Enterprises CEO said in a press release.

Photo: Benzinga Edit; Source: Shutterstock