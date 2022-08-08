Irwin Naturals: A New Acquisition And The Building Of A National Ketamine-Clinics Chain

The popular herbal supplement producer Irwin Naturals Inc. IWINF has acquired two additional ketamine clinics through the purchase of Invictus Clinics LLC’s assets.

Irwin recently bought a ketamine clinic in New England. This time, the facilities are located in Atlanta and Woodstock, Georgia, both operated under the name “Invictus Clinic.” Both offer ketamine-assisted therapy, hydration via IV infusion, and NAD+.

The new clinics will join the company’s national chain of mental-health facilities, Irwin Naturals Emergence.

On the deal, CEO Klee Irwin stated: “We wanted to be a first mover in this new and revolutionary area of healthcare, and adding these two clinics is further proof that we are a first mover in this space.”

On behalf of Invictus, cofounder Wesley Karcher said: “This is a huge opportunity for us to build upon our goals of creating a business capable of providing these life-changing treatments to those in need and making people aware of the effectiveness of our programs. With this partnership, we are aligning our goals and hope to expand our footprint quickly throughout the Southeast and beyond.”

Invictus’ cofounder and medical director Brandon Grinage added, “Furthermore, this deal makes apparent our ambitions to raise mental health awareness and bring treatment to millions of Americans in dire need. I am humbled to be joining an organization that is rapidly becoming the tip of the arrow in the ketamine and psychedelic space.”

The transaction terms: Irwin Naturals will provide sellers cash payments and at least 333,333 subordinate voting shares, and there is an additional contingent consideration based on future milestones related to operational and profitability targets to be served in shares.

The Ambitious “Irwin Naturals Emergence”

Irwin Naturals has recently been examining the more than 600 independent ketamine clinics operating in the U.S., seeking to identify profitable clinics with a shared standard of customer care.

The national chain is expected to provide efficiencies and cost-benefits typical of economies of scale while it can also help drive down operating costs, which would in turn translate to customer savings and even pro bono treatment for those in need.

Irwin Naturals’ previous experience as a nutraceutical brand has earned it customer trust and popular recognition, which Irwin believes will impact people’s decisions: “We’ve safely cared for your health needs for 28 years and that provides a level of assurance to those for whom this may feel new or maybe even controversial. We can sort of hold the hands of those looking into these new life-changing treatments. It’s safe. It’s effective. We send a message simply by being in the space.”

