Braxia Scientific Corp is a research driven medical solutions company that aims to reduce the illness burden of brain-based mental disorders such as depressive disorder among others. It is primarily focused on owning and operating multidisciplinary clinics providing treatment for mental health disorders and research activities related to discovering and commercializing novel drugs and delivery methods. The company develops ketamine and psilocybin derivatives and other psychedelic products from its IP development platform.

Braxia Scientific Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Braxia Scientific (BRAXF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Braxia Scientific (OTCPK: BRAXF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Braxia Scientific's (BRAXF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Braxia Scientific.

Q

What is the target price for Braxia Scientific (BRAXF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Braxia Scientific

Q

Current Stock Price for Braxia Scientific (BRAXF)?

A

The stock price for Braxia Scientific (OTCPK: BRAXF) is $0.047 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 20:46:33 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Braxia Scientific (BRAXF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Braxia Scientific.

Q

When is Braxia Scientific (OTCPK:BRAXF) reporting earnings?

A

Braxia Scientific does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Braxia Scientific (BRAXF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Braxia Scientific.

Q

What sector and industry does Braxia Scientific (BRAXF) operate in?

A

Braxia Scientific is in the sector and industry.