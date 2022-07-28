Irwin Naturals Acquires Third Ketamine Clinic, Steps Further Into New England Region

Plant-based medicine producer Irwin Naturals Inc. IWINF has purchased all the assets of New England Ketamine located in Salem, New Hampshire and serving patients in six states in the Northeast.
A household name and herbal supplement formulator since 1994, the company is now set to offer THC-based products and psychedelic mental health treatment. For the latter, Irwin Naturals Emergence has bought the third medical center in what the company plans to make into a national chain of mental health clinics providing ketamine treatment.
As CEO Klee Irwin explained: “We’re executing the plan we laid out earlier this year, putting the full weight of our brand behind these life-changing treatments that have the capacity to fundamentally change the way we care for mental health in this country. We’re doing more than just exploring the opportunities here. We’re adding to what we hope will become the biggest national chain of psychedelic mental-health clinics in the United States.”
Irwin Naturals aims at expanding access to life-changing care. Their belief is that developing economies of scale will drive down operating costs for psychedelic mental health clinics, and that those savings could translate into sliding-scale discounts, all of which would eventually enable Irwin Naturals to serve as a bridge as insurance plans catch up on psychedelic-assisted treatments.
Photo Courtesy of MART PRODUCTION on Pexels.
