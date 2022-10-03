Snoop Dogg Teams Up With Edibles Producer To Launch New Snack, Here's Where You Can Find It

Snoop Dogg has teamed up with TSUMo Snacks, to launch Snazzle Os, a new line of cannabis-infused edibles, as part of their newly announced partnership.

Debuting in early October 2022, Snazzle Os came to life through a close collaboration between Snoop and the California-based TSUMo Snacks brand, bringing a THC-infused twist to the legendary rapper's favorite snack.

Featuring a bold flavor and 100mg of THC in each bag, Snazzle Os will first land on California dispensary shelves at all MedMen Enterprises MMNFF locations starting October 6 through October 20.

Snazzle Os come in two new zesty flavors, Onion and Spicy Onion, and will launch statewide afterward at additional partner dispensaries across the Golden State.

"I'm excited to partner with TSUMo Snacks to bring some new snack options to the fans," Snoop Dogg said. "There are plenty of sweet edibles out there, so when I created this product, I wanted to put the Dogg twist on it, which is why I'm bringing the savory THC-infused crispy onion-flavored rings to my home state of California. You know that if I'm going to put my name on something, it's guaranteed stamped Snoop D-O-Double-G fresh."

