Snoop Dogg Teams Up With Edibles Producer To Launch New Snack, Here's Where You Can Find It

Snoop Dogg has teamed up with TSUMo Snacks, to launch Snazzle Os, a new line of cannabis-infused edibles, as part of their newly announced partnership.
Debuting in early October 2022, Snazzle Os came to life through a close collaboration between Snoop and the California-based TSUMo Snacks brand, bringing a THC-infused twist to the legendary rapper's favorite snack.
Featuring a bold flavor and 100mg of THC in each bag, Snazzle Os will first land on California dispensary shelves at all MedMen Enterprises MMNFF locations starting October 6 through October 20.
Snazzle Os come in two new zesty flavors, Onion and Spicy Onion, and will launch statewide afterward at additional partner dispensaries across the Golden State.
"I'm excited to partner with TSUMo Snacks to bring some new snack options to the fans," Snoop Dogg said. "There are plenty of sweet edibles out there, so when I created this product, I wanted to put the Dogg twist on it, which is why I'm bringing the savory THC-infused crispy onion-flavored rings to my home state of California. You know that if I'm going to put my name on something, it's guaranteed stamped Snoop D-O-Double-G fresh."
Related News
- Snoop Dogg Avatar NFTs Coming Via The Sandbox: Here Are The Details
- Snoop Dogg Recalls How Queen Elizabeth Saved Him From Being Kicked Out Of UK
- Snoop Dogg To Open Bored Ape NFT-Themed Dessert Restaurant
- Snoop Dogg Releases The First Sandbox Metaverse Music Video: What You Need To Know
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
BENZINGA CANNABIS CONFERENCE
Meet the biggest cannabis industry players and make deals that will push the industry forward.
Featuring live company presentations, insider panels, and unmatched access to networking, the Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference is where cannabis executives and entrepreneurs meet.
Join us September 13-14, 2022 at The Palmer House in Chicago, IL.