Snoop Dogg Releases The First Sandbox Metaverse Music Video: What You Need To Know

Rapper and entrepreneur Snoop Dogg has been a fan of cryptocurrency, NFTs and the metaverse for some time. The stakes have been raised with Snoop Dogg releasing a metaverse record.

What Happened: On Friday, Snoop released the music video for “House I Built” off his upcoming album "B.O.D.R."

The music video features voxel avatars from The Sandbox SAND/USD, a popular metaverse and non-fungible token brand owned by Animoca Brands. This marks the first music video produced in The Sandbox.

The video was created using free user-generated content creation tools, VoxEdit and Game Maker, according to The Sandbox.

“How much is my Sandbox worth right now?” Snoop asks in the opening of the video, referring to his investment in the SAND token.

Snoop Dogg learns that his $300,000 investment turned into $4.8 million.

“Walking through The Sandbox with flip-flops on, this reminds me of a hip-hop song,” Snoop raps. “No Instagrams, no TikToks on.”

Snoop Dogg’s latest album is set to be released via Death Row Records, a label the rapper now owns.

“The ‘House I Built’ track draws a parallel between how I’ve constructed my life and career and how I’m building out my Snoopverse virtual world in The Sandbox. Whether in the metaverse or the universe, it’s about keeping it real, being yourself, and making the most of every opportunity,” he said.

Why It’s Important: The Sandbox has enjoyed success as a leading metaverse play with help from partnerships with big brands like Gucci, Adidas, Warner Music Group, Atari, Ubisoft and with celebrities like Snoop, Paris Hilton, Deadmau5 and Steve Aoki.

“We are building a new entertainment platform where artists, talents of all kinds and brands can access a new generation of consumers that own and collect digital properties like LAND and digital memorabilia moments,” Sandbox CEO and co-founder Arthur Madrid said.

Snoop Dogg has partnered with The Sandbox on several fronts and was the subject of a massive land purchase located near his mansion in the virtual world.

Snoop Dogg also recently released The Doggies, a collection of 10,000 voxel avatars playable inside The Sandbox. The floor price on The Doggies is currently 0.177 Ethereum ETH/USD, or around $608.

Snoop Dogg will perform a concert in The Sandbox later this year.

One of several celebrities who own a Bored Ape Yacht Club NFT, Snoop Dogg was recently announced as one of the investors in Bored Ape parent company Yuga Labs in a funding round valuing the company at $4 billion.

Price Action: SAND is trading 3.27% higher over 24 hours to $3.53 on Friday. The token has graded between 14 cents and $8.44 over the last 52-weeks.

