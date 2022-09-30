Jim Belushi's Farm Products Launch In Nevada Via Partnership With Jade Cannabis

Jade Cannabis Co. will celebrate its new partnership with Belushi’s Farm by hosting a celebrity meet-and-greet with farmer, actor, comedian and musician Jim Belushi on October 2, 2022 from 11:00 AM to 2:00 PM at 1085 S. Virginia Street, Suite A in Midtown Reno. Adults 21 years of age and older are invited to visit the dispensary to meet with Belushi, who will be signing posters and taking photos with fans while showcasing his newest cannabis products.

Jim Belushi is best known for playing the role of Jim on the sitcom According to Jim (2001-2009), as well as his other television roles including Saturday Night Live (1983-1985), Total Security (1997) and Twin Peaks (2017). In August 2020, his reality show Growing Belushi debuted its first season on the Discovery Channel, following Jim, his family and their dedicated team at Belushi’s Farm as they make their mark in the industry and spread the benefits of legalized marijuana.

“Every time I cultivate the land, I get pulled into the medicine and the joy of this work,” stated Belushi. “I’m pleased to announce Belushi’s Farm debut in Nevada through our partnership with Jade Cannabis Co.”

The event is free and open to adults 21 years of age and older. Parking is available on-site and Jade Cannabis Co. will be sponsoring rides to the event though Pineapple Pedicabs.

Photo: Benzinga; Sources: courtesy of PatternPictures, lindsayfox via Pixabay

Related News

EXCLUSIVE: This Blue's Brothers Actor Is Going Green, But Not In The Way You'd Think

Jim Belushi Is Growing Weed And All He Wants Is To Break Even: 'Cannabis Serves The Greater Good'