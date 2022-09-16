EXCLUSIVE: This Blue's Brothers Actor Is Going Green, But Not In The Way You'd Think

Jim Belushi has built a renowned career as an actor, comedian, singer and dancer throughout the course of his more than four-decade career.

However, he has another passion that many of his fans are likely unaware: he is a legal cannabis farmer.

He established Belushi’s Farm in 2015 in the Banana Belt of Southern Oregon after purchasing land from a late friend whom Belushi cared deeply about.

The Banana Belt is a geographic handprint shaped like a banana leaf, with the perfect combination of air, sun, water and temperatures for producing the best pears, grapes and cannabis.

What happened: Warner Bros Discovery Inc WBD piloted a three-episode series called “Growing Belushi” which followed Belushi, his family and their dedicated team at Belushi’s Farm as they make their mark in the industry and spread the benefits of legalized marijuana.

The “According to Jim” actor said he first discovered the medicinal benefits of the plant on a visit to a dispensary where he met a medic who served in Iraq that had triple PTSD.

The military veteran said that after trying Belushi’s Black Diamond OG product, he was able to have conversations with his family and sleep for the first time in months. “That was the moment when my heart opened,” Belushi said.

Why it matters: The first season of “Growing With Belushi” was a success prompting Discovery to ask for more. “Discovery doubled the episode count for season two since we doubled the expected ratings for season one,” Belushi said on stage at the Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference (CCC) on Wednesday in Chicago.

In addition, Belushi and his camera crew filmed an entire episode of “Growing Belushi” with Calvin Johnson, Ben Wallace, Ricky Williams, Al Harrington and Rob Sims at the Cannabis Capital Conference. The five NBA and NFL greats were on a panel moderated by High Times' Jon Capetta.

“The curious consumer wants to try it,” Belushi told the crowd at CCC, “if they can see how sincere we all are about the medicine and the message, they’re going to reach out, and maybe help them sleep, or someone in their family that are experiencing trauma — that’s our mission.”

Photo taken by author