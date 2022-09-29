Leafbuyer Technologies Shares Soar 17% On Earnings Release

Leafbuyer Technologies, Inc LBUY annual revenue was $3.8 million, a 43% increase compared to $2.66 million in the previous year.

Kurt Rossner, CEO of Leafbuyer stated, "We are very pleased with the significant growth over the last twelve months. Our growth was nearly three times the industry average. We continue to drive innovation with our product development and continue to grow into the expanding market nationally."

Mark Breen, COO stated, "Over the last year, we have become a more efficient company. From an operations standpoint, we have restructured and consolidated departments. As a result, we have reduced expenses, created a faster workflow, and improved the overall customer experience.Earlier this year we became cash flow positive, reducing our dependency on outside investment. This opens all kinds of possibilities in the next fiscal year."

Year to Date Financial Highlights

Total operating expenses decreased from $3 million to $2.7 million, a 12% overall decline.

Interest expense on loans decreased from $478,388 to $205,815

Company Milestone YTD

Launch of white label custom branded application

Built out technology platform to include data segmentation

Double digit growth year over year

Expanded profit margins despite double digit inflation in wages and provider costs

