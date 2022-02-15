QQQ
Leafbuyer Technologies Q2 Revenue Spikes 53% YoY, Continues To Bolster National Sales Footprint

byJelena Martinovic
February 15, 2022 9:11 am
Cannabis technology and marketing platform Leafbuyer Technologies (OTCQB:LBUY) said that quarterly revenue rose 53% year-over-year in the quarter ending December 31, 2021.

The increase reflects the GAAP revenue booked in the quarter versus the same quarter of the previous year.

"We are very pleased with the significant growth over the last twelve months,” Kurt Rossner, CEO of Leafbuyer, said. “Our growth was nearly three times the industry average and a substantial acceleration from previous results. We continue to drive innovation with our product development and continue to broaden our national sales footprint."

Q2 2022 Financial Highlights

  • Revenue rose to $923,829 from $602,787 in the second quarter of fiscal year 2021.
  • Gross profit increased from $115,746 to $261,770 in the same period.
  • Selling expenses decreased from $230,852 to $210,885.

Leafbuyer Technologies is a marketing technology provider for the cannabis industry.

Cannabis businesses use the Leafbuyer texting and loyalty platform and the Custom App solution to engage with current and potential customers.

Photo: Couortesy of Sharon McCutcheon on Unsplash

